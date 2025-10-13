CDA launches cleanliness campaign around Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a cleanliness campaign around Rawal Dam as the mega project under which three sewage treatment plants were to be built in the catchment areas of the reservoir continue to face inordinate delay .

Several years ago the federal government and CDA, after being reprimanded by the Supreme Court, had launched a project for construction of three sewage treatment plants in the catchment area of the said dam to stop contamination.

The total cost of the project was Rs6.1 billion and every year the federal government earmarked a token allocation for the proposed project, but it could not be started.

For the fiscal year 2025-26, the federal government allocated only Rs100 million for this project, which shows that early completion of this project is not the priority of the government.

Drive launched while treatment plants project faces delay

Under the project, three treatment plants were to be built in Banigala, Bari Imam and Shahdara area.

When contacted, an official of the CDA claimed that there was no fault of the CDA in the delay of the project as it was a federal government-funded project.

He said Rs100 million had been allocated in the federal budget and the CDA wanted to start the project as soon as possible.

“A committee has been formed to decide which technology should be used in these plants. After the committee submits the report, we will go for the tendering process,” he said, adding that the CDA has asked the federal government that either it releases additional grant to complete this project in one go or allow the civic body to execute it in phases.

“We are considering to execute this project in phases,” he said.

On the other hand, Rawal Dam has continuously been receiving untreated sewage and solid waste via streams, particularly through Korang Nullah.

Some years ago, the issue of untreated sewage had landed in the Supreme Court and it had asked the relevant authorities to resolve the matter.

“The contaminated water in Korang and other nullahs [which feed Rawal Dam] is a major issue and should be resolved on a priority basis,” an official said, adding that sewage from various settlements in Murree, Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu and Banigala were a primary source of contamination of the reservoir.

Earlier, in 2021, the CDA had called for bids, but the contract could not be awarded within the stipulated time. Later on a couple of years ago another attempt was made but the bid process remained non-responsive, apparently because of meagre budget allocation.

Meanwhile, the CDA on Sunday said on the direction of CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa, “a comprehensive cleanliness campaign has been launched around Rawal Dam”.

In this regard, the CDA’s Solid Waste Management Directorate has swiftly commenced a sanitation operation to remove garbage and waste from the surroundings of Rawal Dam, read a press release.

It said strict legal action had been initiated against those responsible for spreading litter around Rawal Dam, violating solid waste regulations.

“Relevant formations have begun issuing fines to restaurants, housing societies and commercial centres located around Rawal Dam for spreading litter and pollution, violating solid waste regulations,” the press release said, adding that the CDA chairman directed that civil society and students including residents of Islamabad should be included in the Rawal Dam cleanliness campaign to broaden its scope further.

“Members of the civil society, residents and students from schools, colleges and universities can participate in the cleanliness campaign from morning to evening on October 15. To join this campaign, individuals can contact the Director of Solid Waste Management directly. Similarly, registration for this special campaign can also be done through the CDA website,” it said.

Mr Randhawa said this campaign was being launched to raise awareness against littering and foster a sense of civic responsibility among the public.

He added that the purpose of these measures was to protect aquatic life and the natural environment of Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025