South Waziristan reports ‘sharp’ increase in measles cases

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A sharp increase in measles cases has been reported in Lower South Waziristan during the current year, raising serious public health concerns in the tribal district.

According to official data shared by the health department, over 850 measles cases have so far been confirmed, with the most affected areas being Wana, Toi Khulla, Birmal, and Shakai tehsils.

Health officials attributed the alarming rise in the infections to low vaccination coverage and vaccine hesitancy among parents, particularly in remote and mountainous parts of the district.

Speaking to Dawn on Sunday, Dr Hameedullah, coordinator of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) in Lower South Waziristan, said that the majority of infected children had not received the measles vaccine, leaving them vulnerable to the outbreak.

“Our surveillance teams found that most of the affected children were unvaccinated. In contrast, areas where the vaccination coverage was strong recorded very few cases,” he said.

He noted that vaccine refusal and community resistance remained among the major challenges faced by health workers. “In many areas, especially among nomadic populations and remote villages, teams face serious difficulties reaching children. Some communities are still hesitant due to misconceptions about vaccines,” Dr Hameedullah added.

Despite the obstacles, he said the health department had intensified emergency operations to contain the spread of the disease. Field vaccination teams were deployed to high-risk areas, providing immediate immunisation services and conducting awareness sessions for parents.

Dr Hameedullah explained that measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through respiratory droplets and can infect nearly anyone who is not immunised. “If left untreated, it can cause severe complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, diarrhaea, and in some cases, death,” he warned.

He stressed that measles is entirely preventable through timely vaccination, and urged parents to take the disease seriously. “The measles vaccine is safe, effective, and free of cost.”

According to the EPI coordinator, the department has also launched a health education campaign across the district to create awareness about the importance of immunisation. “We have engaged religious scholars, tribal elders, schoolteachers, and journalists to spread accurate information and dispel myths surrounding vaccines,” he said.

Dr Hameedullah reiterated that measles outbreaks can only be prevented through collective responsibility and community participation. “If local communities cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure that every child receives their vaccines on time, we can prevent future outbreaks not only of measles but also other vaccine-preventable diseases,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025