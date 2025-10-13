Data points

Changing tax brackets

The income brackets that determine how much Americans pay in taxes each year are increasing for 2026, with a larger bump for the lowest brackets due to this year’s new tax law. It will take more income to reach each higher tax bracket after a 4pc inflation adjustment for the lowest two brackets and a 2.3pc increase for the higher brackets, the Internal Revenue Service said. The annual adjustments are based on formulas tied to inflation. The adjustments are for returns filed in early 2027. The new income ranges for each tax bracket and a higher standard deduction mean that someone who earns the same income next year would likely owe slightly less in taxes, though the difference may be a few hundred dollars in many cases. Changes to the estate-tax exclusion amount, meanwhile, could save some taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

(Adapted from “The 2026 Tax Brackets Are Here. See Where You Land,” by Ashlea Ebeling, published on October 9, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

Zero Migration America

Every year since the 1930s, more people have arrived in America than have left. Every year, that is, until quite possibly 2025. Net immigration was over 2.5m a year at the end of Joe Biden’s presidency; this year, that figure may fall to zero, or even turn negative. The Trump administration is pursuing its zero-migration policy with breathtaking vigour. America’s border with Mexico has been in effect closed. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been told to step up deportation raids. And Donald Trump is going after skilled migrants, too. But preventing innovators and workers from entering America not only takes aim at a pillar of the country’s success—it does so at a time when the native-born workforce is fast greying. However, Zero Migration America will make the country smaller, poorer and less innovative.

(Adapted from “Welcome To Zero Migration America,” published on October 10, 2025, by The Economist)

Blind box spending

Many young consumers are spending big on blind boxes. Among the most popular brands is Labubu, a line of ugly-cute monsters whose sales have skyrocketed over the past year. Labubu is made by Chinese collectible-toy company Pop Mart International Group. Their other top-selling blind boxes include Molly, Crybaby and Hirono. The company reported roughly $318m in revenue in the Americas in the first half of 2025 — an increase of 1,142pc from the year-earlier period. Restocks of Labubu blind boxes–which retail for $27.99 each — sell out within minutes. A recent tease of a new miniature Labubu series drove the share price up 12pc. One aspect of the blind boxes’ appeal lies in their element of uncertainty. Consumers may want a specific character, but the thrill comes from not knowing exactly what they will get. Young people these days are facing a precarious job market and dimming prospects of homeownership. Blind-box toys offer them an affordable luxury.

(Adapted from “The Explosive, Addictive World Of Mystery Toy Collecting,” by Drew An-Pham, published on October 3, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

Coffee prices and tariffs

Hell hath no fury like a coffee drinker in 2025. Roasted coffee prices at the grocery store are up 22pc in the past year, more than any other item tracked by the government. Prices at some coffee shops are going up too. $10 latte, anyone? Lots of things are more expensive, but coffee isn’t like cereal or chicken. The daily fix is all that’s keeping millions from a throbbing headache and foul mood. So while people may wince at the price, they’re buying it anyway — and reserving the right to rant. Social media is filled with expletive-laden diatribes from the coffee aisle. The price increases are due to bad weather in the world’s coffee-growing regions and the Trump Administration’s tariffs. Lawmakers in September introduced bipartisan legislation that would exempt coffee products from tariffs.

(Adaptation from “Hell Hath No Fury Like A Coffee Drinker In 2025,” by Rachel Louise Ensign, published on October 3, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

