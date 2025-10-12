E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Chinese arsenal reducing Pakistan’s dependence on the West

THE recent induction of Chinese-manufactured Z-10ME attack helicopters is significant for Pakistan as it strengthens our aerial combat capabilities and enhances the overall firepower of our armed forces. Army Aviation has been flying AH-1F Cobra helicopters, made by the United States, for a long period, and with the passage of time the utility of these helicopters has diminished. Furthermore, US-imposed sanctions have prevented Pakistan from upgrading the Cobras.

To overcome the issue, the defence establishment had placed an order for about 30 ATAK T-129 helicopters manufactured by Turkiye, but the deal fell through due to US opposition.

Earlier attempts to procure AH-64 Apaches from the US or the MI-28s from Russia also did not materialise. It was then that the Z-10ME emerged as a cost-effective and strategically viable alternative. Before the go-ahead was given, Pakistan had suggested significant changes to further improve Z-10ME lethality, manoeu­vrability and precision-strike options.

Together with J-10C and the joint production of JF-17 Thunder fighters alongside naval modernisation and missile technology transfers, there are many signs that have underscored the increasing and deepening cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing on defence matters.

Significantly, both J-10C and JF-17 Thunder Block 3 aircraft left their marks in the recent skirmish with India, shooting down multiple Indian jets, including the state-of-the-art Rafales. For both Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the acquisition of modern arsenal not only boosts military preparedness, but also reduces the country’s dependence on Western suppliers who often tend to impose political conditions on arms sales.

Fawad Hashmey
Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

