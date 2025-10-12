E-Paper | October 12, 2025

26 new dengue cases emerge in capital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 26 cases of dengue were reported in the federal capital in a single day.

According to the District Health Office (DHO), out of 26 cases, 14 were reported from rural areas and 12 from urban areas.

Five cases were reported from Bahara Kahu, three cases each from G-7, G-9, Sohan and Tarlai, two cases from I-10 and one case each from F-11, G-11, G-14, I-11, Koral, Rawat and Tarnol.

“As many as 17 patients are admitted in hospitals, and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” an official of DHO said.

District Health Office Islamabad has urged the public to follow preventive measures, particularly regular cleaning of water containers, tanks, and coolers, to help stop the spread of dengue. Citizens have been encouraged to play an active role in protecting their own health and the health of others.

It is worth mentioning that the dengue virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The most common symptoms of dengue are high-grade fever accompanied by joint and muscular aches.

As vaccines are not available in most parts of the world, early detection and proper medical care can lower mortality.

Otherwise, the disease may turn into a life-threatening haemorrhagic fever, which may lead to bleeding and dangerously low blood pressure. Rapid and unplanned urbanisation, lack of sanitation and climate change are all contributing to a surge in dengue infections.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

