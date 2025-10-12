E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Wana sports stadium’s construction stalled for years

AK Wazir Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am
A view of the Sports Complex in Wana. — Dawn
A view of the Sports Complex in Wana. — Dawn

LOWER SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Work on the district sports stadium in Wana here has been stalled for several years, complain residents.

They allege that millions of rupees allocated for the stadium’s construction were misappropriated by the contractor, leaving the project incomplete. The project, meant to promote sports among the youth, now stands as a symbol of neglect and administrative apathy.

According to local sources, the sports stadium project was launched several years ago with the objective of promoting sports, peace and social cohesion in the tribal district.

Today, the facility is in ruins, with broken pitches, dismantled boundary walls, and seating areas buried under dust. Karmazkhel community leaders Zakariya Wazir and Saddam Wazir visited the project site on Saturday and expressed frustration over the deplorable condition.

Community leaders threaten protest

Speaking to Dawn, they said the government and sports department released millions of rupees for this project, yet the contractor siphoned off the funds and abandoned the site.

They said there is no water, no electricity, and not even basic accommodation for players.

“The stadium has become a monument to corruption instead of a place of hope for our youth,” said Wazir.

The elders added that the contractor, who is not from the region, completed only the paperwork while pocketing public funds.

“This contractor is non-local and never carried out any substantial work. If authorities fail to take immediate action, we will be compelled to launch protest,” warned Wazir.

The community leaders further noted that the Wana sports stadium was meant to serve as a platform for young athletes to display their talent and stay engaged in constructive activities. “Unfortunately,” Zakariya Wazir said, “this project, which could have been a beacon of youth empowerment, has become a tragic reminder of systemic corruption.”

Local athletes have also voiced their dismay, saying they have been waiting for years to see the stadium completed, yet no tangible progress has been made. “Every government has made promises, but none have delivered,” said one young football player from Wana. “How can we nurture talent when we don’t even have a proper field to train on?”

Members of the Karmaz Khel community have called upon the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, secretary of sports, and the deputy commissioner of Lower South Waziristan to initiate disciplinary action against the contractor and form an inquiry committee to investigate the alleged misuse of funds.

They demanded that the project be completed on a priority basis, emphasising that neglecting such initiatives only deepens the sense of deprivation among the youth of the region.

“The stadium is not just a playground, it is a symbol of opportunity, hope, and progress,” said Zakariya Wazir. “If the government continues to ignore this issue, it will further alienate the youth, who already feel excluded from the mainstream development process.”

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...