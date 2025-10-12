Wana sports stadium’s construction stalled for years

LOWER SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Work on the district sports stadium in Wana here has been stalled for several years, complain residents.

They allege that millions of rupees allocated for the stadium’s construction were misappropriated by the contractor, leaving the project incomplete. The project, meant to promote sports among the youth, now stands as a symbol of neglect and administrative apathy.

According to local sources, the sports stadium project was launched several years ago with the objective of promoting sports, peace and social cohesion in the tribal district.

Today, the facility is in ruins, with broken pitches, dismantled boundary walls, and seating areas buried under dust. Karmazkhel community leaders Zakariya Wazir and Saddam Wazir visited the project site on Saturday and expressed frustration over the deplorable condition.

Community leaders threaten protest

Speaking to Dawn, they said the government and sports department released millions of rupees for this project, yet the contractor siphoned off the funds and abandoned the site.

They said there is no water, no electricity, and not even basic accommodation for players.

“The stadium has become a monument to corruption instead of a place of hope for our youth,” said Wazir.

The elders added that the contractor, who is not from the region, completed only the paperwork while pocketing public funds.

“This contractor is non-local and never carried out any substantial work. If authorities fail to take immediate action, we will be compelled to launch protest,” warned Wazir.

The community leaders further noted that the Wana sports stadium was meant to serve as a platform for young athletes to display their talent and stay engaged in constructive activities. “Unfortunately,” Zakariya Wazir said, “this project, which could have been a beacon of youth empowerment, has become a tragic reminder of systemic corruption.”

Local athletes have also voiced their dismay, saying they have been waiting for years to see the stadium completed, yet no tangible progress has been made. “Every government has made promises, but none have delivered,” said one young football player from Wana. “How can we nurture talent when we don’t even have a proper field to train on?”

Members of the Karmaz Khel community have called upon the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, secretary of sports, and the deputy commissioner of Lower South Waziristan to initiate disciplinary action against the contractor and form an inquiry committee to investigate the alleged misuse of funds.

They demanded that the project be completed on a priority basis, emphasising that neglecting such initiatives only deepens the sense of deprivation among the youth of the region.

“The stadium is not just a playground, it is a symbol of opportunity, hope, and progress,” said Zakariya Wazir. “If the government continues to ignore this issue, it will further alienate the youth, who already feel excluded from the mainstream development process.”

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025