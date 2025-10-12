Pakistani forces capture 19 Afghan border posts in response to attack: state media

Pakistani security forces captured 19 Afghan border posts as they responded to unprovoked cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, state media reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

“So far, Pakistan has captured 19 Afghan posts on the Afghan border from where attacks were being launched on Pakistan,” state broadcaster PTV News said on X, citing security sources.

Security sources further said the “Afghan Taliban present at the posts have been killed and the rest have fled for their lives“, adding that fire had erupted at some posts.

“The Pakistani army also completely destroyed Taliban’s Manojba camp battalion headquarters, Jandusar Post, Turkmenzai camp and Kharchar Fort,” Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources.

“The firing from Afghanistan side was aimed at getting the khawarij formations crossed into the border of Pakistan. However, Pakistani posts, which were alert and ready, responded swiftly and forcefully,” the security sources added.

They further said that “dozens of Afghan soldiers and khwarij” were killed in the action, while “Taliban have fled from the area after abandoning several of their posts”.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for their “prompt” response.

“Firing by Afghan forces on civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” Naqvi said on X.

“Pakistan’s forces are alert and Afghanistan is being answered with stones for bricks. The people of Pakistan stand with the brave armed forces like a lead wall. Afghanistan will also be given a befitting reply like India.”

PTV News also shared several videos of firing on the Afghan posts, some of which were in flames, and in one video, Afghan soldiers surrendering to Pakistani forces in Kurram.

Late last night, state-run Radio Pakistan issued the following statement on X, quoting security sources: “Unprovoked firing from the Afghan side at Pak-Afghan border, a strong, intense response from Pakistan Army.”

It said “Afghan forces carried out unprovoked firing at several locations”, Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bahram Chah in Balochistan along the Pak-Afghan border.

Radio Pakistan further said Pakistan was “targeting terrorist camps and hideouts of khawarij (terrorists), ISIS located near the Pak-Afghan border inside Afghanistan with great precision. Afghan forces have retreated from several areas”.

In the early hours of Sunday, security sources said there were reports of significant damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations, security officials added.

They said artillery, tanks, light and heavy weapons were used in the retaliatory action.

State-run Radio Pakistan also shared footage of what it said were “kharjis and Afghan soldiers being taken out”.

Separately, the Torkham border crossing has been closed for all kinds of traffic after the overnight firing exchanges at various locations, according to locals on the Pakistani side.

Afghan official Qureshi Badloon also confirmed the closure to *Dawn.*com from Nangarhar.

Clashes break out after Kabul blames Islamabad

The clashes broke out after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out air strikes on the Afghan capital earlier this week, according to Taliban border forces.

“In retaliation for the air strikes by Pakistani forces“, Taliban border forces in the east are “engaged in heavy clashes against Pakistani forces’ posts in various border areas”, the Afghan military said in a statement earlier.

Taliban officials from the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand — all located on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan — confirmed the clashes.

Islamabad did not confirm that it was behind the attacks, but called on Kabul “to stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on its soil”.

Security sources said Afghan posts failed to provide covering fire to the militants and there were reports of “heavy losses” among Afghan border posts and militants.

“Kharijites and Daesh hideouts inside Afghanistan, operating under the patronage of the interim Afghan government, are being effectively targeted. Pakistan is using artillery, tanks, light, and heavy weapons. In addition, air resources and drones are also being used to target Daesh and kharijite hideouts. The headquarters of Afghan forces, which have been sheltering Daesh and Fitna al-Khawarij, are also being targeted.”

The Afghan Ministry of Defence confirmed earlier that Afghan forces launched “retaliatory operations against Pakistani security forces” tonight.

“The operations ended at midnight. If the opposing side violates Afghanistan’s territory again, our armed forces are ready to defend their territory and will respond firmly,” said the statement.

Infiltration attempts in Pishin, Zhob

Pakistani posts also came under attack in the Baramcha area of Chagai district, which borders Afghanistan’s Helmand province. “Afghan forces opened indiscriminate fire at Pakistani border posts with heavy weapons late on Saturday night,” a senior official said.

He added that Afghan border posts were destroyed and casualties were taken by the other side. “Heavy exchange of fire continued for two hours.”

Security sources stated that Afghan forces also tried to infiltrate into Pishin and Zhob districts. However, the attempts were defeated by Pakistani forces in the area.

Calls for restraint

Iranian top diplomat Abbas Araghchi called on Afghanistan and Pakistan “to exercise restraint” amid ongoing clashes.

“Our position is that both sides must exercise restraint,” Araghchi said during a live interview with state television, adding that “stability” between the countries “contributes to regional stability”.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, with which Pakistan recently signed a mutual defence deal, expressed concern at the skirmishes.

“The kingdom calls for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom to contribute to reducing tensions and maintaining security and stability in the region.

“The kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security, which will achieve stability and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples.”

Qatar’s foreign ministry urged both sides to prioritise dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work towards containing differences in a manner that helps to reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability.

The foreign ministry reiterated Qatar’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening international peace and security, and affirmed its commitment to ensuring security and prosperity for the people of the two countries.

Deterioration in bilateral relations

The past week saw heightened tensions, with both sides exchanging sharp statements. Pakistan suffered multiple casualties among security forces in intelligence-based operations against terrorists, while Afghanistan accused the former of violating its sovereignty.

The issue of terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan, along with frequent border skirmishes, has long strained ties between the two countries, with Islamabad repeatedly urging the interim Afghan government to stop allowing its territory to be used for attacks.

Islamabad maintains that its patience is wearing thin after a series of deadly attacks inside Pakistan that it blames on militants operating from Afghan territory. “Enough is enough, Pakistan government and armed forces’ patience has worn out,” Asif had said on Thursday in the National Assembly.

Kabul, however, denies allegations of providing safe havens to these groups. Afghan officials, meanwhile, publicly blamed Pakistan a day ago. The Afghan defence ministry said, “Once again, Pakistan violated Afghan airspace, bombed a civilian market in the Paktika airspace near the Durand Line, and also violated the territory of the capital Kabul.”

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India earlier this week, marking India’s first high-level engagement with the Taliban government since it took power in 2021.

Speaking about the Thursday night explosion in Kabul during a press conference in New Delhi a day ago, Muttaqi had condemned the incident and Pakistan for its alleged role in it.

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry did not directly respond when questioned whether Pakistan was responsible for the attacks. “To safeguard Pakistani lives and properties, what measures need to be taken will be taken,” he told reporters.

The Foreign Office had avoided directly acknowledging strikes in Kabul, instead framing Pakistan’s counter-terrorism actions as legitimate self-defence against militants operating from Afghan soil.

Speaking at a separate news conference in Peshawar, held almost simultaneously with the FO briefing, the ISPR DG also declined to confirm or deny whether the military had carried out strikes in Kabul. He nonetheless underscored Pakistan’s right and resolve to defend itself. “Afghanistan is being used as a base of operations for carrying out terrorism in Pakistan. There is also evidence of this,” he said.