Notorious Lahore gangster Teefi Butt killed on the outskirts of Rahim Yar Khan: CCD

Notorious gangster Khawaja Tareef Butt, alias Teefi Butt, was killed in an alleged gun battle with police in the early hours of Saturday in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district.

Butt was a proclaimed offender who fled to the United Arab Emirates after he was accused of being involved in a murder in Lahore last February. A probe carried out by investigating officers in September found that he was involved in the incident.

A statement from the Punjab Police’s Crime Control Department (CCD) stated that Butt, who had been arrested in Dubai earlier this week with the aid of Interpol, had landed at Karachi Airport a day prior and was handed over to CCD custody, who were to transport him to Lahore by road.

“When the CCD team reached near Sanjarpur, District Rahim Yar Khan, in the wee hours of 11th October, a number of armed assailants intercepted the CCD vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire,” the statement claimed.

During the gun battle, a CCD officer sustained serious bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The suspects allegedly freed Butt and fled the scene. Local police and CCD officers were immediately notified, according to the statement.

“At around [5am], the Rahim Yar Khan CCD team spotted two suspicious vehicles and tried to intercept them. A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued between the CCD team and the assailants, lasting for about 20 to 25 minutes,” the statement added.

“One person was found seriously injured at the scene [and] he succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to a local hospital by the CCD team. Later on, he was identified as Khawaja Tareef Butt alias Teefi Butt.”

The statement added that another policeman sustained serious injuries during the gunfight and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“Multiple teams from both the local police and Rahim Yar Khan CCD are actively pursuing those involved in the attack, injuring two police officials and the killing of Khawaja Tareef Butt alias Teefi Butt,” the statement read, adding that further investigation was underway.