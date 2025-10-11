E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Notorious Lahore gangster Teefi Butt killed on the outskirts of Rahim Yar Khan: CCD

Asif Chaudhry Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:58pm
A photo of gangster Teefi Butt from October 10. — Photo via author
A photo of gangster Teefi Butt from October 10. — Photo via author

Notorious gangster Khawaja Tareef Butt, alias Teefi Butt, was killed in an alleged gun battle with police in the early hours of Saturday in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district.

Butt was a proclaimed offender who fled to the United Arab Emirates after he was accused of being involved in a murder in Lahore last February. A probe carried out by investigating officers in September found that he was involved in the incident.

A statement from the Punjab Police’s Crime Control Department (CCD) stated that Butt, who had been arrested in Dubai earlier this week with the aid of Interpol, had landed at Karachi Airport a day prior and was handed over to CCD custody, who were to transport him to Lahore by road.

“When the CCD team reached near Sanjarpur, District Rahim Yar Khan, in the wee hours of 11th October, a number of armed assailants intercepted the CCD vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire,” the statement claimed.

During the gun battle, a CCD officer sustained serious bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The suspects allegedly freed Butt and fled the scene. Local police and CCD officers were immediately notified, according to the statement.

“At around [5am], the Rahim Yar Khan CCD team spotted two suspicious vehicles and tried to intercept them. A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued between the CCD team and the assailants, lasting for about 20 to 25 minutes,” the statement added.

“One person was found seriously injured at the scene [and] he succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to a local hospital by the CCD team. Later on, he was identified as Khawaja Tareef Butt alias Teefi Butt.”

The statement added that another policeman sustained serious injuries during the gunfight and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“Multiple teams from both the local police and Rahim Yar Khan CCD are actively pursuing those involved in the attack, injuring two police officials and the killing of Khawaja Tareef Butt alias Teefi Butt,” the statement read, adding that further investigation was underway.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...