KP governor says Gandapur’s handwritten resignation ‘received and acknowledged’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Saturday that the resignation of PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur has been “duly received and acknowledged” by the Governor’s House.

On Wednesday, Gandapur said that he resigned from his role as the provincial chief executive, while the party’s general secretary, Salman Akram Raja, confirmed that party founder Imran Khan directed Sohail Afridi to assume the CM’s role.

However, his resignation letter, which was shared with the media the previous night, had apparently gotten lost in red tape, with the Governor’s house denying having ever received it.

“Today at 2:30 pm, the handwritten resignation advice of the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was duly received and acknowledged by Governor House,” Kundi posted on X.

“After thorough scrutiny and legal formalities as per the constitution [and] relevant laws, subject resignation will be processed in due course of time,” he added.

Earlier, Gandapur left for Dera Ismail Khan after saying farewell to his staff at the chief minister’s house.

In his first media interaction after resi­g­ning, Gandapur had pressed for the swift acceptance of his resignation on Thu­rsday night. He said any delay in the process would be detrimental to the province.