E-Paper | October 11, 2025

KP governor says Gandapur’s handwritten resignation ‘received and acknowledged’

Dawn.com Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:47pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at a multi-party conference last year. — DawnNews TV/File
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at a multi-party conference last year. — DawnNews TV/File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Saturday that the resignation of PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur has been “duly received and acknowledged” by the Governor’s House.

On Wednesday, Gandapur said that he resigned from his role as the provincial chief executive, while the party’s general secretary, Salman Akram Raja, confirmed that party founder Imran Khan directed Sohail Afridi to assume the CM’s role.

However, his resignation letter, which was shared with the media the previous night, had apparently gotten lost in red tape, with the Governor’s house denying having ever received it.

“Today at 2:30 pm, the handwritten resignation advice of the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was duly received and acknowledged by Governor House,” Kundi posted on X.

“After thorough scrutiny and legal formalities as per the constitution [and] relevant laws, subject resignation will be processed in due course of time,” he added.

Earlier, Gandapur left for Dera Ismail Khan after saying farewell to his staff at the chief minister’s house.

In his first media interaction after resi­g­ning, Gandapur had pressed for the swift acceptance of his resignation on Thu­rsday night. He said any delay in the process would be detrimental to the province.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...