KP Assembly session summoned for Monday as Governor Kundi confirms receipt of Gandapur’s resignation

A session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was summoned for October 13 to elect the next chief minister, as Governor Faisal Karim Kundi confirmed the receipt of Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation from the top provincial slot on Saturday.

KPA Speaker Babar Saleem Swati posted the schedule for Monday’s session on his X account. It said the election for the next chief minister would be held on the date.

On Wednesday, Gandapur said that he resigned from his role as the provincial chief executive, while the party’s general secretary, Salman Akram Raja, confirmed that party founder Imran Khan directed Sohail Afridi to assume the CM’s role.

However, his resignation letter, which was shared with the media the previous night, had apparently gotten lost in red tape, with the Governor’s house denying having ever received it.

“Today at 2:30 pm, the handwritten resignation advice of the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was duly received and acknowledged by Governor House,” Kundi posted on X earlier today.

“After thorough scrutiny and legal formalities as per the constitution [and] relevant laws, subject resignation will be processed in due course of time,” he added.

‘PTI will eradicate terrorism under KP’s new leadership’

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said during a press conference today that under the leadership of incoming CM Sohail Afridi, the party will eradicate terrorism in KP.

“Any complaints that have arisen recently from the government will be resolved,” he said. “On Monday, Sohail Afridi will be sworn in as the new KP chief minister.”

“Afridi will be the first CM to hail from the tribal areas. He is young and determined,” Raja added. “This province will progress greatly under his leadership. We hope for an end to bloodshed through diplomacy, so we can eradicate terrorism in the region.”

The PTI secretary general also noted that under Article 130(8) (the chief minister may, by writing under his hand addressed to the president, resign his office) of the Constitution, a chief minister can resign from office and does not require the acceptance or approval of the governor.

Responding to a question about why no notification was issued for CM Gandapur’s resignation, Raja said that notifications “are just for information” and serve no purpose.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, in an interview on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan reiterated Raja’s point about the constitution granting the CM freedom to resign from their post.

“It’s written in the constitution that if the governor accepts the resignation, then the house will select its leader and CM,” he said. “It is shameful that a local rivalry with the governor is being played upon like this

“He (CM Gandapur) wants his resignation accepted immediately so that Sohail Afridi, [PTI founder] Imran Khan’s pick for CM, can sit in the seat. This cannot be left up in the air.”

When asked to confirm if there would be a session at the KP assembly on Monday, Akram replied in the affirmative.

“We have the numbers,” he said. “There is a clear majority if there is no misadventure.”

When asked if the PTI will consult with the federal government about an alternative candidate, the party spokesperson replied: “We do not have to consult with the government about who we nominate. It is the PTI’s and Imran Khan’s mandate. Did the government consult us on bringing Maryam and Bugti in as CMs?

“He (Afridi) has been a cabinet member for one and a half years. If he were a facilitator, then why did nobody say anything then?”

The PTI information secretary reiterated that the PTI stands against terrorists but believes that collateral damage in military operations could create an insurgency and make the population vengeful and vindictive.

“Khan sahib says we are against terrorism, but for the long-term benefit, you cannot mire the country in insurgencies,” he said.

Earlier, Gandapur left for Dera Ismail Khan after saying farewell to his staff at the chief minister’s house.

In his first media interaction after resi­g­ning, Gandapur had pressed for the swift acceptance of his resignation on Thu­rsday night. He said any delay in the process would be detrimental to the province.