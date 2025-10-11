Israel ceases fire in Gaza; Palestinians start returning home

Israel has declared a ceasefire in Gaza and begun to pull back its forces, as tens of thousands of exhausted Palestinians are making their way back to their devastated homes, AFP reports.

As the ceasefire began, long columns of Palestinians, exhausted by two years of intense bombardment and what the UN has warned were famine conditions, began a trek from the southern city of Khan Yunis towards their shattered homes further north.

Rescue workers began retrieving dozens of bodies from vast stretches of debris after the ceasefire took effect.

“We’re going back to our areas, full of wounds and sorrow, but we thank God for this situation,” 32-year-old Ameer Abu Iyadeh told AFP in Khan Younis.

“I just pray (my home) hasn’t been destroyed… We only hope the war will end for good, so we’ll never have to flee again,” said Mohammed Mortaja, 39, as he headed to his home in Gaza City.