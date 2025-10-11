Performance highlights plight of incarcerated women

ISLAMABAD: Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday hosted a special performance of “Unheard” to mark the World Day Against the Death Penalty.

The play “Unheard” is a meta-theatrical production that brings to life the voices of women incarcerated under Pakistan’s drug laws, highlighting the experiences of women affected by punitive drug policies, says a press release.

The event began with opening remarks by Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis who reiterated the EU’s strong stance against the death penalty, emphasising its cruelty, inhumanity, and ineffectiveness as a deterrent.

“The EU remains firmly committed to the universal abolition of the death penalty. It is a cruel, inhumane and degrading punishment that fails to deter crime more effectively than imprisonment,” said Mr Karoblis, adding: “The stories presented in [the play] Unheard remind us why empathy, justice and human dignity must guide all reform efforts.”

Based on interviews with women currently and formerly imprisoned, Unheard reveals how those incarcerated under drug-related offences face intersecting forms of discrimination that result in longer sentences and harsher penalties. The performance highlights the urgent need to reform punitive drug policies and to center the human stories behind them.

The play was directed by Ryan Van Winkle and written by Deborah Pearson and Syma Tariq, featuring performances by Sherbano Rehmani, Adeel Afzal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Iram Zia Raja, Nida Malik, Natasha Ejaz, and Mir Vali Ahmed. Music was led by Qurram Hussain (JoSH) with a live ensemble, while foley artists created sound effects live on stage to enhance the immersive experience.

The event was attended by more than 400 guests, including diplomats, artists, academics, and members of civil society, who gathered to reflect on justice, dignity, and the human cost of punitive justice systems.

Alongside the performance, the National Commission for Human Rights and the JPP launched the report, titled “Death Penalty in Pakistan 2025”, providing a comprehensive account of capital punishment trends in the country.

The report combines five years of data with legal, judicial, and policy insights to reflect a changing landscape.

JPP Executive Director Sarah Belal said, “Unheard gives a voice to those who have long been silenced by systemic injustice. Behind every statistic is a human story, and only by listening to these stories can we build real empathy and move towards a more humane justice system.”

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025