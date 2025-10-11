IHC orders capital admin not to harass naanbais

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration to stop harassing bakers and naanbais.

The court issued the directive while hearing a petition related to the regulation of roti and naan prices in the federal capital.

Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir took up the petition filed by Sajjad Ali, president of the Nanbai Association, through his counsel Barrister Umar Ijaz Gillani.

State Counsel Abdur Rehman represented the district administration.

During the proceedings, the petitioner informed the court that despite an interim order issued on September 26, 2025. which clearly restrained the authorities from taking any coercive measures, officials of the ICT administration were continuing to seal tandoors and impose fines on naanbais.

He alleged that the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director Food were acting in violation of the court’s directions.

