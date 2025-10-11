E-Paper | October 11, 2025

IHC orders capital admin not to harass naanbais

Malik Asad Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration to stop harassing bakers and naanbais.

The court issued the directive while hearing a petition related to the regulation of roti and naan prices in the federal capital.

Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir took up the petition filed by Sajjad Ali, president of the Nanbai Association, through his counsel Barrister Umar Ijaz Gillani.

State Counsel Abdur Rehman represented the district administration.

During the proceedings, the petitioner informed the court that despite an interim order issued on September 26, 2025. which clearly restrained the authorities from taking any coercive measures, officials of the ICT administration were continuing to seal tandoors and impose fines on naanbais.

He alleged that the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director Food were acting in violation of the court’s directions.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...