German embassy celebrates Unity Day

German Ambassador Ina Lepel receives guests at the reception held at Serena Hotel in Islamabad on Thursday. — Dawn

ISLAMABAD: The German embassy on Thursday joyously observed German Unity Day and held a reception.

The occasion commemorated the formal reunification of East and West Germany on October 3, 1990, culminating in the end of 41 years of separation, uniting Germans into one cohesive nation.

In her address, the German Ambassador, Ina Lepel, underscored the historical significance of German reunification, highlighting the remarkable achievements and progress made since that pivotal moment.

The ambassador stressed that Germany “keeps building strong ties with friends and partners across the globe. One of these friends is Pakistan with its wonderful people.”

After quoting Allama Iqbal’s famous poem “Aik sham” about his university days in Heidelberg, Germany, she underlined both the achievements and the potential of German-Pakistani relations.

The chief guest, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, congratulated the people of Germany on this 35th German Unity Day and reaffirmed the commitment to further consolidating ties with Germany. He said that all the guests gathered at the event was evidence of the support for close ties between Germany and Pakistan.

The event, hosted by the German Ambassador, welcomed distinguished guests from Pakistan and the international community. Among the participants were representatives of German businesses, foundations and organizations operating in Pakistan.

Guests included dignitaries, high officials and representatives from the diplomatic, military, political, economic, and humanitarian and media sectors, reflecting the strong ties between Germany and Pakistan.

The Embassy of Germany extended its gratitude to all participants for their presence and contributions, which greatly enriched the German Unity Day celebration and making it a memorable evening.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025