India seals £350m missile purchase deal with UK

MUMBAI: India and the UK have signed a £350 million ($468m) deal under which the Indian Army will receive UK-manufactured lightweight missiles, as part of a deepening weapons and defence partnership between the two countries, Britain announced on Thursday.

The deal, announced during Keir Starmer’s two-day visit to Mumbai, will see UK-manufactured lightweight multirole missiles produced by Thales in Northern Ireland delivered to Indian forces, safeguarding 700 jobs at a facility currently supplying similar weaponry to Ukraine.

Accompanying the missile contract was a new milestone on a deal for electric-powered engines for Indian naval ships, signing the next phase of a deal worth an initial £250m, the announcement added.

“The deal paves the way for a broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India, currently under negotiation between the two governments,” a joint-statement by the two countries said.

Progress on trade deal

Mr Starmer, accompanied by more than 100 leaders from Britain’s business, culture and university sectors, to build on a trade agreement signed in July, met with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi in India’s financial capital.

As London unveiled new Indian investments set to serve as a “launch pad” for closer ties, both leaders celebrated their new trade agreement as a catalyst for transforming commercial connections.

“This relationship matters more than ever,” Starmer told reporters at a press conference before he flew home. “We’re opening up new opportunities in India for British businesses, opportunities that other countries simply do not have. It has given us a unique edge.”

The new trade deal envisages cuts in tariffs on goods from textiles to whisky and cars, and allows more market access for businesses in the world’s fifth- and sixth-largest economies, aiming to boost trade by a further 25.5 billion pounds ($34bn) by 2040.

Modi told a business forum he was confident the two countries would double their trade from the current $56 billion ahead of their 2030 target. He said the visit “reflects the new energy and broad vision” in the partnership.

“India’s dynamism and the UK’s expertise together create a unique synergy,” Mr Modi said.

Starmer’s office, without elaborating much, said 64 Indian companies would collectively invest £1.3bn ($1.75bn) in Britain.

Afghan foreign minister in India

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s UN-sa­nctioned Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in India on Thursday for talks aiming to foster economic ties with New Delhi in the first such visit by a leader of the group since it seized power in 2021.

The six-day trip by the Afghan minister highlights the Taliban’s efforts to spur engagement with regional powers to secure eventual diplomatic recognition. He is set to meet Indian counterpart Subrahma­nyam Jaishankar and other officials to discuss a range of political, economic and trade matters.

“We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X welcoming the minister.

Mr Muttaqi is also expected to speak with Indian business representatives, visit the Taj Mahal, and a historic Islamic seminary.

