Saudis plan investments in Sindh

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia is poised to deepen its economic ties with Pakistan, particularly with Sindh, following the announcement of new initiatives aimed at driving investment and fostering business growth.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, announced the formation of sector-specific subcommittees to enhance bilateral trade and investment during his visit on Thursday.

The prince, leading a 30-member business delegation, met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, where both sides discussed expanding economic collaboration. The visit is viewed as a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the two countries and capitalising on Pakistan’s growing business potential.

According to a press statement from the CM House, the visit reaffirmed the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and mutual growth. Prince Mansour expressed confidence in Karachi’s business climate and highlighted the region’s potential for attracting foreign investments.

Prince Mansour announces sector-specific subcommittees

“Our business council has a long-standing history of bilateral trade,” Prince Mansour said, adding that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and his accompanying investor delegation had paved the way for further collaboration. He also noted that Pakistan serves as a strategic gateway for trade in the region and holds significant promise in sectors like tourism.

The prince further elaborated on the interests of the Saudi delegation, stating that they represented a broad range of industries, all of which were eager to invest in Pakistan. He specifically mentioned the ongoing privatisation efforts in Pakistan, viewing them as a significant opportunity for Saudi investors.

In his address, the chief minister reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to fostering long-term economic cooperation. He urged Saudi investors to look into key sectors, including agriculture, livestock, minerals, mining, infrastructure, energy, and food security. Highlighting Sindh’s robust public-private partnership (PPP) model, Mr Murad stressed that it had been instrumental in delivering landmark infrastructure and social sector projects.

He also underscored the importance of government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) collaboration as essential drivers of innovation and efficiency. Both sides agreed to form joint working groups focused on priority sectors to ensure tangible and sustainable progress.

To further ease investment, the chief minister outlined plans to simplify investment procedures, digitise land records, and offer full support to investors. Coordination with federal institutions would ensure a business-friendly environment, facilitating the smooth execution of projects.

During the visit, two significant memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed, marking notable progress in the energy sector. The first MoU, involving K-Electric, addresses the sale and purchase of shares in KES Power Ltd. The second MoU between K-Electric and Trident Energy Ltd aims to explore strategic cooperation and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s power sector.

In a separate meeting, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori described the Saudi delegation’s visit as a milestone in promoting trade and investment relations between the two nations.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025