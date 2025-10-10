Solano satisfied as Pakistan end losing streak despite Otis’ penalty miss

PAKISTAN’S Kaleemullah (second R) heads the ball during the 2027 AFC Cup qualifier against Afghanistan at the Jinnah Stadium on Thursday.—Tanveer Shahzad/White Star

ISLAMABAD: Nolberto Solano termed the missed penalty by Otis Khan as “part of the game” with the Pakistan head coach satisfied with his side’s performance in a goalless draw against Afghanistan at the Jinnah Stadium on Thursday that helped the hosts end an eight-game losing streak.

The stalemate meant both sides got their first points in Group ‘E’ of the third round of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup but Pakistan were left with a feeling that it was two points dropped with Otis squandering the big chance of the game when he blazing over the bar from the spot midway through the second half.

“The best players in the world have missed penalties,” Solano, taking charge of his first competitive match with the senior team following his appointment in August, told reporters after the match. “It’s part of the game. I believe we dominated the match for most parts and like the players, I too am disappointed that we couldn’t take all three points, not just because of the missed penalty, but also because we had other chances.”

With their opponents having landed in Islamabad less than 24 hours before the afternoon kickoff and not even having had the time to hold a single training session in the country, Pakistan dominated the match in front of a capacity crowd.

Their first chance to take the lead came just before the half hour mark when Shayek Dost played Ahmed Faraz Gulzari through but the striker who plays for A-League side Melbourne City’s youth team saw his low shot saved by Ovays Azizi.

Solano’s side, with Norway-based Etzaz Hussain controlling the midfield on his international debut, went on the offensive in the second half with the introduction of forwards Mckeal Haroon and Kaleemullah, returning to the international fold after a long absence.

The changes almost paid dividends in the 67th minute when Ahmed was tripped by Amid Arezou in the box but Otis sent his effort into the stands where fans were about to celebrate the opening goal.

Pakistan had another chance late on when Faraz, who was threatening throughout, was released in the box only to be denied by Azizi again.

“With the small issues we had, with the foreign-based players arriving a little late, it wasn’t easy but I’m very pleased with the attitude we showed, especially during the second half,” said Solano.

“It isn’t easy for these guys to travel 15, 19, or even 20 hours to arrive in Pakistan a day before the match. They didn’t have much time to train together, but I had confidence in them.”

Afghanistan had greater problems in getting to Pakistan with a visa issue having delayed their arrival in the country and the logistics were only sorted out on Wednesday morning.

“It was very difficult as players couldn’t get proper rest, let alone train,” said Afghanistan head coach Vincenco Annese, with his captain Sharif Mukhammad stating that it was the first time in his career he’d encountered such a situation.

Both teams, who had lost to Syria and Myanmar in their first two group games, now head to Kuwait where Afghanistan will host Pakistan for the return fixture on Tuesday and Solano said his side will be looking to build on their performance.

“We need to check how the boys are physically and mentally after travelling from different parts of the world,” he said. “I’m very impressed with most of the players since it was my first time seeing some of them play. We’ll build on this performance for the next match on Tuesday.”

The Peruvian added that the doors of the national team remained open to every player. “I always say the national team is never closed to anyone … all good players are welcome. As you saw today, players who haven’t played much recently came in and made a real impact. That’s what we want, competition, commitment and pride in representing Pakistan.”

One of those donning the national team jersey on Thursday was Etzaz, who belatedly made his debut for the team.

“I have waited a long time to represent Pakistan and finally that dream has come true,” Etzaz told reporters, sitting alongside Solano at the post-match news conference. “Everything felt perfect today. Yes, we couldn’t secure the win, but the experience was perfect. In the second half, we showed that we can compete with Afghanistan and we will aim to do the same in the away fixture as well.”

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025