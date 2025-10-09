E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Otis pays penalty as Pakistan held by Afghanistan

Dawn.com Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 04:35pm
Pakistan play against Afghanistan in the third round of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo courtesy PFF
Otis Khan missed a penalty as Pakistan played out a goalless draw against Afghanistan at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Thursday, securing their first point in the third round of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Nolberto Solano’s side had the better of the opportunities against the jaded visitors, who only arrived in Islamabad less than 24 hours before kickoff due to a prolonged visa problem.

However, the hosts weren’t able to capitalise on the chances — notably Otis’ opportunity when he blazed his spot-kick over the bar midway through the second half — in front of a fervent home crowd.

The draw meant Pakistan and Afghanistan both got off the mark in Group ‘E’, and they trail joint-leaders Syria and Myanmar by five points.

Syria were hosting Myanmar later on Thursday in a clash between two teams with maximum points from their two games.

The winner of the group advances to the tournament finals in Saudi Arabia.

