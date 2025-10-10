E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Elders pledge to maintain peace in Lowi Mamund

Our Correspondent Published October 10, 2025

BAJAUR: The elders of Lowi Mamund tehsil here on Thursday announced to remain vigilant about the presence of suspects, to maintain peace and normalcy in their areas, recently restored through the security forces’ targeted operation.

This commitment was made during a jirga held in the Gabari area to devise a strategy for maintaining peace in their areas.

Besides scores of elders, officials of the security forces also attended the meeting, said a statement. The jirga was informed that the security forces’ successful and effective targeted operation had ensured complete restoration of peace and the government’s writ in most of the areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil after the elimination of terrorists.

The security forces’ targeted operation wiped out the terrorists, restoring complete peace and the government’s writ in the region, which was its main goal, the statement quoted an official as telling the jirga.

However, it stated that elders were advised to play their part in maintaining peace and normalcy in the region by keeping a close watch on suspicious activities.

The participants of the jirga were also asked to immediately inform the security forces about the presence of suspected individuals and their activities whenever spotted, to prevent any potential unpleasant incidents.

“The elders, speaking on the occasion, thanked the security forces for restoring peace and normalcy in the area and pledged to play their role with great commitment to keeping the area free of militants,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Frontier Corps (FC) replaced the damaged solar electricity system in Erab and Mena Sulman Khail areas of Lowi Mamund with new ones, which were affected during the recent targeted operation.

ACCUSED ARRESTED: The Peshawar police handed over an accused to the local police here on Thursday, allegedly involved in extracting money from locals through fake development schemes, for investigation into his fraudulent activities.

According to a statement, the accused, Ghousur Rehman, who was wanted in connection with extracting money from several local residents through different fake projects, including solar-based water supply and solar-based electricity schemes, was arrested by Peshawar police days ago.

The statement issued from the district police officer’s office, however, stated that the accused was handed over by the Peshawar police to Bajaur police at their request for a proper investigation into his alleged involvement in extracting money from local residents through fake schemes.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025

