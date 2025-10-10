Protesting teachers threaten to resist outsourcing of colleges

CHARSADDA: Teachers of different government colleges here on Thursday boycotted classes in protest against provincial government’s decision to outsource educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Teachers from various colleges across the district participated in the boycott and protest rally. The protest demonstration was led by the president of College Association leaders Prof Momin and Prof Jan Alam.

Addressing the demonstrators, they said that outsourcing of colleges was illegal and unconstitutional. They said that changes in service rules could not be accepted under any circumstances.

They said that teachers were educated people and they wanted to resolve problems through negotiations. They said that their protest would be expanded if government did not reverse its decision.

Speakers said that mechanism of their promotion was changed through unconstitutional amendments to service rules. They said that it was injustice to teachers. “Promotion should be based on seniority and not on selection,” they added.

They said that teachers were showing better performance despite shortage of faculty, scarcity of resources and absence of facilities in colleges. They said that outsourcing and privatisation of colleges would deprive poor students of education.

The protesters demanded of the government to immediately withdraw the decision of outsourcing colleges and introduce reforms in consultation with teachers organisations.

LOADERS: Under the provincial government’s ‘Clean and Transparent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ campaign, the local government department inaugurated distribution of rickshaw loaders and other cleaning equipment among 126 village councils for cleanliness system in the district at a ceremony.

The deputy commissioner, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, the additional deputy commissioner, Ms Reena, and the assistant director of local government, Ali Ismat, and the president of Secretaries Association, Inamullah, attended the cermony.

The deputy commissioner said that the drive was meant to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clean, green and healthy through public cooperation. He said that the initiative would not only improve cleanliness system but would also significantly reduce environmental pollution.

Sanitation workers were directed to collect garbage on a daily basis and dispose of the same at designated places to maintain cleanliness in streets and neighbourhoods.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025