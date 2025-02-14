E-Paper | February 14, 2025

Six newly appointed Supreme Court judges take oath

Umer Mehtab Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 04:17pm
CJP Yahya administers the oath of offices to Justices Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Salahuddin Panhwar, Shakeel Ahmad, Aamer Farooq, Ishtiaq Ibrahim as judges of the Supreme Court in Islamabad on February 14. — PID
CJP Yahya Afridi administers the oath of office to Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb as Acting Judge of the Supreme Court on February 14. — PID
President Asif Ali Zardari administers the oath of office to Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as the Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Feb 14. — PID
The six newly appointed Supreme Court judges on Friday were administered oath by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The judges’ appointment was marred by controversy when the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Feb 10 when four members walked out, fervent opposition by the opposition PTI, and protests by the lawyer’s fraternity.

The meeting of the JCP was held despite the refusal of two Supreme Court judges— Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar — as well as two PTI members — Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan — who asked the chief justice to postpone the meeting amid reservations regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The lawyers’ fraternity held protests outside the Supreme Court building as they held placards and raised slogans against the 26th Amendment. However, the commission, by a majority of its total membership, nominated the six judges and acting chief justices of the high courts.

The newly sworn-in judges are Justices Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Salahuddin Panhwar, Shakeel Ahmad, Aamer Farooq, and Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb took oath as Acting Judge of the SC.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the SC, including Senior Puisne Judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Justices Muneeb Akhtar, Ayesha Malik, and Athar Minallah. Additionally, judges of the high court, the Attorney General of Pakistan, representatives from the Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, and lawyers were in attendance.

For the first time, the oath-taking ceremony was held outdoors in the apex court’s garden instead of at the ceremonial hall.

Separately, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar took oath as the Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, with President Asif Ali Zardari administering the oath to him.

No personal grudge against anyone: Justice Shah

In an informal talk with journalists after the ceremony, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah denied any rift between the judges of the apex court.

When asked about the judges not performing their duties, Justice Shah said, “Look at the rate of disposal of cases. Whose verdicts have been published in law books, all records are available with the Supreme Court.”

While responding to a question on whether there was a reference being filed against him, the judge replied that he would see when the reference came forward.

Justice Shah added that he had no grudge or difference with anyone but they should look at the “elephant in the room.”

“When a reference comes, it will be examined. If nothing wrong has been done, there is no reason to fear. Allah is watching over everything,” he told reporters.

SC judges’ seniority list updated

The new appointments brought a change in the judges’ seniority. After the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Shah is the senior-most judge, followed by Justices Muneeb Akhtar, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Athar Minallah, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Shahid Waheed, and Musarrat Hilali.

Following that are Justices Irfan Saadat, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Shahzad Malik, Aqeel Abbasi, Shahid Bilal Hassan, Hashim Kakar, Shafi Siddiqui, Salahuddin Panhwar, Shakeel Ahmed, Aamer Farooq, Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Sardar Tariq, and Mazhar Alam MianKhel.

