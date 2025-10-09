Military promises swift retribution for any Indian misadventure

• Top brass slam New Delhi’s propensity to ‘whip up war hysteria for political benefits’

• Hail Saudi defence pact, vow to dismantle TTP, Baloch separatist networks

• Voice alarm over ‘terror-crime nexus with vested political patronage’

ISLAMABAD: In a stark warning to India, the military’s top brass on Wednesday cautioned its eastern neighbour that any aggression or atte­mpt to establish an “imaginary new normal” would be met with a “new normal of swift retributive response”.

The stance was set out at the 272nd Corps Commanders’ Confer­ence (CCC) held at General Headq­uarters, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The strong words from the military leadership came in the wake of last week’s provocative remarks by India’s top civil and military leadership, after Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi threatened to wipe Pakistan off the map.

At the time, the military had issued a decisive response, warning that any future conflict with India could lead to “cataclysmic devastation”, and that the country would “resolutely resp­o­nd, without any qualms or restraint”.

In the same vein, Wednesday’s conference, presided over by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, expressed grave concerns about the irresponsible and unwarranted provocative statements issued recently by the Indian leadership.

“Such rhetoric conforms to the well-known Indian propensity of whi­p­ping up war hysteria for political benefits,” the ISPR statement said.

The commanders agreed that unw­a­r­r­anted warmongering was likely to lead to heightened tensions and enda­n­ger regional peace and security.

“The forum pledged to counter any Indian aggression with a swift and decisive response, shattering any perceived notion of India’s relative safety accruing from geography,” it said. “Any imaginary new normal will be met with a new normal of swift retributive response.”

The military’s media wing said, the meeting began with prayers for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks “orchestrated by Indian terror proxies”.

The COAS “commended the spirit, resolve and determination of the Pakistan armed forces in war against foreign-sponsored terror proxies and during extensive relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of recent floods, in conjunction with civil administration and other law enforcement agencies”, the statement said.

It added that the forum undertook a “comprehensive review’’ of ongoing counterterrorism operations, emerging threat paradigms and operational readiness and reaffirmed that the military remained ready to “thwart inimical designs of Pakistan’s adversaries across all domains”.

The commanders also pointed to an “existing nexus between terror and crime with vested political patronage, which is gravely hurting the interests of the state and security of its people”, and vowed to dismantle it, “come what may”.

The participants expressed their resolve to pursue “comprehensive counterterrorism operations across all domains to continue to dismantle the networks of Indian-sponsored terror proxies” such as the Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan — terms used by the state to refer to the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups, respectively.

The corps commanders also acknowledged the significance of Pakistan’s recent high-level diplomatic engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to global and regional peace.

They particularly welcomed the landmark mutual defence deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and said it underscored “shared values, mutual respect and a joint vision” for peace and security in the Middle Eastern and South Asian regions.

The conference reiterated Pakistan’s uncompromising support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The meeting also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and hoped for an early ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

It reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on the Palestine issue, voicing support for the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state, based on pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

The COAS also directed the commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, physical fitness, innovation and responsiveness.

He expressed full confidence in the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army to counter threats across the entire spectrum, from conventional and sub-conventional to hybrid and asymmetric threats.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025