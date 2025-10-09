Three coal miners abducted from Mach

QUETTA: Three coal miners were abducted at gunpoint from the Mach coalfield in Kachhi district of Nasirabad division on Wednesday.

Police officials said that a group of armed men entered a privately run mine in the Mach area and forced the workers to accompany them. Security forces and police reached the site soon after the incident and launched a search operation to recover the captives.

No arrests had been made by late night on Wednesday, and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the abduction.

