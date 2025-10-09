Pakistan, US business conference, expo to promote collaboration

ISLAMABAD: As the investment climate improves for US companies, the business community of Rawalpindi, in collaboration with government agencies, will host the first Pakistan–USA Joint Business Conference & Expo 2025 next month in the United States.

It is the first such event organised by small companies and individual entrepreneurs to promote cooperation and joint ventures between the US and Pakistan.

The event, jointly organised by Brain Designer Pakistan and the US Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC), is being held in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries (RCSTSI) and the Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF).

It is also supported by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism.

USPICC Chairman Muhammad Siddique Sheikh said the conference would mark a key milestone in enhancing bilateral economic cooperation between small businesses and entrepreneurs of both countries.

“We look forward to welcoming businesses and small investors from both sides to explore mutual opportunities,” he stated.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Mr Sheikh said both Pakistan and the US have a long history of business relations, but small investors, particularly the American-Pakistani business community, have never played an active role in investing in small and micro enterprises in Pakistan.

Brain Designer CEO Muhammad Rauf Raja confirmed that more than 30 Pakistani companies representing sectors such as tourism, real estate, textiles, furniture, leather goods, pharmaceuticals, IT and food will participate in the conference and expo.

“This event provides a unique platform for Pakistani businesses to expand their footprint in the US market, as well as develop joint ventures for US companies to invest in their Pakistani partners,” he added.

He further noted that the delegation will also hold meetings with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and other US trade bodies to explore joint ventures and investment prospects.

USPICC Secretary General Malik Sohail Hussain reiterated the chamber’s commitment to promoting trade and investment between the two countries, especially in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector.

The conference and expo are expected to serve as a key forum for small businesses from Pakistan to strengthen their overseas presence and expand their global outreach through partnerships.

