E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Three killed in ‘encounter’ with police

Bureau Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:18am

PESHAWAR: Police said that three persons including a wanted criminal were killed in an encounter in Kohistan Colony of Wah Cantonment in Punjab on Tuesday night.

A statement issued by police said that Adam Khan alias Adamay was wanted in 13 criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, abduction and terrorism. It said that he was hiding in Kohistan Colony. Exchange of fire between police team and the accused persons lasted for three hours and Adam Khan along with his accomplices was killed in the encounter.

Also, Rawalpindi police in a tweet on X said that the exchange of fire took place in a private housing society. Highly dangerous criminals opened fire on police teams from Peshawar and Rawalpindi, said the post.

It said that during exchange of fire, three criminals, including an Afghan national and a highly wanted militant Adam Khan, were killed while one wounded accused person was arrested.

Rawalpindi police also said that Adam Khan was involved and wanted in dozens of serious cases and had obtained fake Pakistani credentials. They said that his two other accomplices were identified as Mohammad and Mujahid Afghani. The arrested man was identified as Noor Rehmat.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

THE long lull on the political front may have just been the build-up to a fresh storm. About a week after KP Chief...
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...