Three killed in ‘encounter’ with police

PESHAWAR: Police said that three persons including a wanted criminal were killed in an encounter in Kohistan Colony of Wah Cantonment in Punjab on Tuesday night.

A statement issued by police said that Adam Khan alias Adamay was wanted in 13 criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, abduction and terrorism. It said that he was hiding in Kohistan Colony. Exchange of fire between police team and the accused persons lasted for three hours and Adam Khan along with his accomplices was killed in the encounter.

Also, Rawalpindi police in a tweet on X said that the exchange of fire took place in a private housing society. Highly dangerous criminals opened fire on police teams from Peshawar and Rawalpindi, said the post.

It said that during exchange of fire, three criminals, including an Afghan national and a highly wanted militant Adam Khan, were killed while one wounded accused person was arrested.

Rawalpindi police also said that Adam Khan was involved and wanted in dozens of serious cases and had obtained fake Pakistani credentials. They said that his two other accomplices were identified as Mohammad and Mujahid Afghani. The arrested man was identified as Noor Rehmat.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025