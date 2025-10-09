Prof Zia ranked among world’s top scientists

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University Vice-chancellor Prof Ziaul Haq has been ranked among the top two per cent scientists in the world, according to the latest global ranking released by Stanford University, USA, in collaboration with Elsevier.

Prof Zia, who was appointed vice-chancellor of KMU, in July 20, has fellowship from Royal College of Public Health, UK. He is founder of the first Public Health Reference Laboratory in the province. He also received the best teacher award from Higher Education Commission. He has been listed among the Stanford University top 2pc scientists. The list is updated annually.

It identifies the world’s most influential scientists across all disciplines, based on standardised citation indicators and verified data. The ranking highlights those, whose scholarly work has made a significant global impact.

Earlier this year, in recognition of his distinguished services to higher education, research and public health, the President of Pakistan conferred upon Prof Zia the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz, one of the nation’s highest civil awards.

The chief minister, health minister, faculty, students and staff of KMU have expressed pride in this achievement, noting that it not only brings honour to KMU but also showcases Pakistan’s growing research excellence on international stage.

His inclusion among the world’s top scientists is not only a recognition of his longstanding and dedicated contributions to health research and the advancement of higher education, but also serves as an inspiring example for young researchers to follow.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025