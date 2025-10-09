E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Passerby killed by fleeing robbers in Karachi’s Orangi Town

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 10:15am
Police identify the deceased as identified as Hashim Qasim, 28, and the wounded as Mohammed Sohail alias Shoaib, 53.— Reuters/File
Police identify the deceased as identified as Hashim Qasim, 28, and the wounded as Mohammed Sohail alias Shoaib, 53.— Reuters/File

KARACHI: A man was killed and another wounded when fleeing robbers resorted to indiscriminate firing in Orangi Town on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

They identified the deceased as Hashim Qasim, 28, and the wounded as Mohammed Sohail alias Shoaib, 53.

Orangi Town SHO Mehar Yusuf told Dawn that two suspects snatched a motorcycle from a citizen. They were fleeing on that bike when the citizens chased them. However, the robbers resorted to indiscriminate firing in their bid to escape.

Victims Hashim and Sohail were sitting on a street near the Monday Bazaar and as they stood up after hearing gunshots, they were hit by the bullets, the SHO added. The suspects managed to escape from the spot with the snatched motorcycle. Both the wounded men were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where one was pronounced dead while the other was admitted for treatment.

Man shot dead by estranged wife

A man was shot dead allegedly by his estranged wife in Orangi Town early Wednesday morning.

Iqbal Market SHO Shahbaz Yusuf told Dawn that Mohammed Husain, 35, was gunned down by his estranged wife inside her home in Sector-11 ½.

The officer said that the couple often quarrelled with each other, which prompted the woman to approach a court for dissolution of marriage, and the case was still pending. However, it infuriated the man, who attacked his in-laws around 10 days ago and wounded his father-in-law and two others.

The SHO added that the same suspect attempted to shoot his wife with his pistol but she snatched the weapon from him and shot him dead.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...