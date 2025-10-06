E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Suspected extortionist shot dead in ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: A suspected gangster accused of firing shots at a shopping centre to demand protection money was gunned down in an alleged encounter in the Malir area, police said on Sunday.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) identified the suspect as Ghulam Qadeer and said that he had demanded Rs50 million from the management of the shopping mall.

SIU SSP Amjad Sheikh said that acting on a tip-off the police carried out a raid on the city outskirts late on Saturday night to arrest criminals. However, they opened fire on the police and in an ensuing exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects was killed, he added.

He said that a cell phone and a pistol were recovered from him. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that on Sept 29 four suspects riding on two motorbikes emerged at the Jillani Shopping Centre in Malir City and resorted to indiscriminate firing. Later, a mall official got a WhatsApp call and the caller demanded Rs50m as extortion and warned of dire consequences if their demand was not fulfilled within a week.

Young man found shot dead

A young man was found shot dead on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, police and rescue services officials said.

They said that the body of the unidentified youth was found from bushes off Superhighway.

SITE-Superhighway Industrial Area police SHO Wilayat Shah said it appeared that the man was shot someplace else and the body was thrown here as no spent bullet casing was recovered from the spot.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...