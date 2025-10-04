E-Paper | October 04, 2025

‘Police informer’ shot dead

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: A man, said to an informer, was shot dead in Orangi Town on Friday evening, police said.

Pakistan Bazaar SHO Imam Bux Lashari told Dawn that Hamza alias Gorkhan, 30, was passing through the German School area in Sector-14-F on his motorcycle when two assailants, also riding a motorbike, intercepted him, opened fire and rode away.

He suffered a bullet wound in the head and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The SHO said the deceased was a police informer.

Police sources said that this was the second incident involving the targeted killing of a police informer in the same area over a week.

Last week, a close friend of the victim, who was also an informer of the law enforcers, was gunned down in Altaf Nagar within the remit of the Manghopir police station.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

