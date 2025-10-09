Questions mount over city’s fire preparedness

• Experts blame faulty electrical wiring for most city fires

• Unified chain of command sought to implement building codes, emergency protocols

KARACHI: City planners, fire experts, emergency responders, disaster management authorities and rescue officials on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the deteriorating state of fire preparedness in the metropolis.

They regretted that despite the passage of time and frequent fire incidents, little has changed on the ground — from delayed enforcement of building safety codes to a severe shortage of functional fire stations across the city.

Speaking at the third National Fire Safety Conference and Risk-Based Award Ceremony organised by the Fire Protection Association (FPA) at a local hotel, the speakers were convinced that Karachi continues to grapple with an outdated and under-resourced fire safety infrastructure, placing millions of lives and billions of rupees worth property at constant risk.

They urged the authorities to take immediate action to align Karachi’s disaster preparedness and fire safety systems with international standards, warning that the current state leaves the city dangerously exposed to large-scale emergencies.

Dr Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh, Director General of the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122, admitted that while their teams are quick to respond once alerted, systemic coordination failures and jurisdictional overlaps between various agencies hamper effective prevention and preparedness.

“We are exactly where we stood last year,” he remarked, stressing the need for a unified chain of command to implement building codes and emergency protocols.

“There should be one authority overseeing implementation,” Dr Shaikh urged, advocating for centralised control to streamline fire safety governance and eliminate administrative hurdles that often delay life-saving action.

Karachi’s Chief Fire Officer, Humayun Khan, painted a grim picture of the city’s firefighting capacity, saying that despite some improvements, the system remains critically under-resourced. He noted that the city has only 28 fire stations, which is alarmingly insufficient for a population of over 20 million.

“There should be at least one fire centre for every 100,000 people,” he said, adding that existing facilities, many of which date back to post-Partition times, are outdated and stretched beyond their limits.

Highlighting on-ground challenges during emergencies, Mr Khan recalled November 2023 fire incident at RJ Mall that had killed 11 people where fire services responded promptly at 6am, but encountered major hurdles.

“The biggest problem we face is the lack of accurate information and proper guidance at the site,” he said.

“The people and building managers should assist in clearing routes for fire trucks and to avoid parking near access points. Our response time is just one to one-and-a-half minutes, but if roads are blocked or buildings have no safety systems, even that isn’t enough.”

He also shared alarming findings from a recent inspection initiated by Mayor Murtaza Wahab, which surveyed 266 buildings on Sharea Faisal. The results, he said, were deeply troubling.

“Out of 266 buildings, only 17 or 18 had proper fire safety arrangements. The rest either had inadequate systems or none at all,” he said stressing that such negligence, particularly in high-rise and commercial buildings, puts both occupants and emergency responders at grave risk.

Kunwar Wasim, President of the Fire Protection Association, warned that hundreds of buildings across Karachi had been officially declared dangerous and could collapse if a fire breaks out.

“SBCA has already declared over 500 buildings as structurally unsafe,” he said, adding that many of these are located in densely populated areas.

He stressed that recent incidents in Karachi have shown how fire can lead to not only destruction, but also the complete collapse of old and fragile structures.

International fire safety experts attending the conference also echoed Mr Waseem’s concerns, particularly pointing out that faulty electrical wiring is responsible for the majority of urban fire incidents.

“If we can just fix the tangled and hazardous power cables, 80 per cent of fire incidents can be prevented,” Mr Waseem said.

He also referred to a number of gas cylinder-related blasts, calling for a nationwide shift in strategy.

“Instead of focusing only on firefighting, we must move towards fire prevention and public awareness — especially in schools, colleges, and universities,” he added.

In his address, the chief guest of the occasion, Association of Builders and Developers Chairman Hassan Bakshi, said that No Objection Certificates should not be issued for high-rise buildings where construction was carried out without adherence to building safety codes.

He emphasised the importance of enforcing safety standards during all phases of construction to prevent future hazards.

“Currently, around 50 high-rise buildings are under construction in the Clifton area alone,” he said. “Strict compliance with building safety codes is essential during their development. ABAD is willing to work alongside the Fire Protection Association to ensure the implementation of these safety regulations. He urged the government to step forward and play its role in this vital matter.”

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025