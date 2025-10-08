E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Last group of Afghans leaves Chitral for homeland

Dawn Report Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am
Trucks loaded with household items of repatriating Afghans at Kesu Khairabad camp, Lower Chitral. — Dawn
Trucks loaded with household items of repatriating Afghans at Kesu Khairabad camp, Lower Chitral. — Dawn

CHITRAL: One of the oldest camps of Afghan refugees in Kesu village near Drosh established in 1979 stands deserted as the last group consisting of 42 families left for their country here on Tuesday.

A large number of local residents had gathered to bid farewell to the departing refugees with whom they had mingled and lived amicably.

A number of people from both the communities failed to hold their tears back as they hugged each other.

Maulvi Atif, a refugee, said he was 13 when he had arrived at the camp in 1980 from Badakhshan province with his relatives as his parents had been killed in the bombing of Soviet jets.

Atif said that he was going back to his native country with his four sons who lived in a joint family. “I will never forget the love and cooperation of the local people.”

The refugee elders thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their hospitality. They said it was impossible for them to forget the memories of Chitral as they lived a large part of their lives there.

Lower Chitral administration has provided 11 trucks and a coach for the transport of Afghan families to the Torkham border.

Drosh assistant commissioner Mohammad Ali oversaw the arrangements for Afghans’ transportation.

The process of repatriation from the Kaltik camp is also underway.

Meanwhile, the Karak district administration has expedited its efforts to ensure early repatriation of Afghan nationals and registration of seminaries within a specified timeframe, our Lakki Marwat correspondent adds.

Decisions to this effect were taken at a meeting held on Tuesday with additional deputy commissioner Sahibzada Samiullah in the chair.

Mr Samiullah said the government had declared the stay of all Afghan refugees, including those holding Proof of Registration and Afghan Citizen Cards as illegal, therefore the relevant agencies should ensure their return to their own country without delay.

He asked the officials to be considerate of humanitarian and legal requirements during the repatriation process.

Mr Samiullah asked the assistant commissioners to convince the Afghans to return to their country without delay.

“The district administration will provide transport facility to the refugees who cannot afford expenses,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

