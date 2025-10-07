Aminul Islam elected Bangladesh cricket chief

AMINUL Islam Bulbul speaks during a press conference.—AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s first Test centurion Aminul Islam was elected president of the country’s cricket board on Monday, securing the post unopposed for a four-year term after serving an interim role.

The 57-year-old, better known as “Bulbul”, captained Bangladesh in their first World Cup appearance in 1999.

“I have fallen in love with the development of cricket,” Aminul told reporters.

Since his retirement from playing the game, he has worked for the Inter­national Cricket Council and the Asian Cricket Council.

He took over as temporary president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board in March 2025, but was on Monday formally elected into the post.

Former captains Faru­que Ahmed and Sakhawat Hossain were also chosen as vice presidents in an un­contested board election.

“I had come for a short tenure. That was always the plan,” Aminul added.

“But when I started small initiatives... and began to see successes, I couldn’t let go of that passion, and I have stayed on to serve my country further in this goal.”

Cricket and politics go hand-in-hand in Bangla­desh and the sport has been hit by the turmoil that has wracked the country.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August 2024, fleeing by helicopter as crowds stormed her palace.

Faruque Ahmed initially took up the post as BCB president after the resignation of Nazmul Hassan, a close ally of Hasina, but it was later handed to Aminul.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025