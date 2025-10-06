Nationwide anti-polio drive to vaccinate 45m children from Oct 13

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Monday announced the launch of a nationwide anti-polio campaign from October 13 to 19, aiming to immunise 45 million children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

On September 29, two new poliovirus cases were confirmed in Sindh’s Badin and Thatta districts, taking the nationwide tally to 29 for this year and the total number of cases in the province to nine, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“During the week-long campaign, more than 45 million children under the age of five will be administered oral polio vaccine (OPV) to protect them from the crippling disease,” the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported, citing the NEOC.

It said an additional dose of Vitamin A will also be given to children during the campaign to help strengthen their immune systems.

“More than 400,000 trained polio workers will take part in the campaign across the country to ensure every eligible child receives the vaccine,” it added.

As per provincial data shared by the NEOC, in Punjab, over 23m children under five will be vaccinated, while in Sindh, more than 10.6m children will be targeted.

In Balochistan, over 2.6m children will receive the drops, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, around 7.2m children will be covered.

The NEOC said that in Islamabad, over 460,000 children will be vaccinated, while in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, more than 760,000 children will be administered the vaccine. In Gilgit-Baltistan, over 280,000 children will be reached during the drive.

“The NEOC has appealed to all parents and caregivers to ensure that every child under five years of age receives the polio drops during the nationwide campaign from October 13 to 19,” the report added.

It also urged parents to complete the full course of routine immunisation for their children to protect them from polio and other preventable diseases.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

In 2024, the country reported at least 71 polio cases, with the virus detected in around 90 districts.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunisations.

Sindh mulls blocking SIMs, CNICs, passports of parents refusing polio vaccination

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government was likely to take “stern action” against the parents who refuse polio vaccination for their children.

The punitive measures include blocking of cell phone subscriber identification modules (SIMs) and suspending national identity cards and passports to restrict access to communication and travel facilities.

He also added that elected representatives, deputy commissioners, and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) would visit such households to administer polio drops to children “forcibly”.