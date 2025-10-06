Gaza authorities report 131 Israeli attacks in 48 hours

The Israeli military has killed at least 94 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip over the past two days despite US President Donald Trump calling on Israel to stop its bombing, Al Jazeera reports, citing the enclave’s Government Media Office.

It said in a statement that from dawn on Saturday until the end of the day on Sunday, at least 131 Israeli air and artillery attacks targeted densely populated civilian areas and killed displaced Palestinians, including 61 in Gaza City.

“This ongoing crime falls within the framework of the ongoing genocide crime against our Palestinian people, confirming that the occupation disregards all international calls for calm and insists on continuing the systematic killing of civilians and destroying the means of life,” the media office said.