E-Paper | October 06, 2025

PTI plans Quetta jalsa on Nov 7

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

QUETTA: The Balochistan chapter president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Dawood Shah Kakar, announced on Sunday the party’s plan to hold a public meeting on Nov 7 at the Hockey Ground in Quetta.

PTI’s central leaders would also address the public meeting, Mr Kakar said while speaking at a press conference along with other leaders including Sardar Zainul Abidin Khilji, Noor Khan and Siddiq Khan.

Mr Kakar expressed the hope that the provincial government would grant permission for the peaceful event and ensure full security of all participants. “We will formally submit an application to the district administration for permission, and we expect the provincial government to not only allow a peaceful rally but also provide full security to attendees,” he said.

He said PTI was the country’s largest political party, which had always played a vital role in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. “Our party chairman has been enduring unjust imprisonment for the past 790 days, yet the rulers have failed to pressure him to surrender,” he said.

He criticised the government for failing to maintain law and order in Balochistan and across the country, saying the people’s lives and properties were no longer secure.

He criticised the government policies and said that the government was not able to resolve the issues being faced by the people, because they came into power allegedly by stealing the mandate of the people. He said the government was violating the constitution and democratic norms.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

