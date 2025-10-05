Over 60 killed in Gaza as Israel defies Trump’s appeal

• US envoys leave for Cairo to work out arrangements for release of Israeli prisoners

• Dozens arrested in London after protesting against ban on a pro-Palestinian group

CAIRO: Over 60 people were killed in Gaza on Saturday as Israel went ahead with its bombardment in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s demand it stop bombing in response to a declaration by Hamas that it was ready to free prisoners under his plan to end the two-year-old conflict.

According to witnesses on the ground, 11 people died in sporadic incidents, while 10 people, including children, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City. The attack damaged several other buildings nearby.

The Gaza health ministry said in a morning update that Israeli fire had killed at least 66 Palestinians across the enclave over the past 24 hours.

Despite the Israeli action, President Trump said “I appreciate Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing”, and he urged Hamas to move quickly on his plan “or else all bets will be off”.

“I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Hamas had drawn a welcoming resp­onse from Trump on Friday by saying it accepted certain key parts of his 20-point peace proposal, including ending the conflict, Israel’s withdrawal and the rele­ase of prisoners, both Israeli and Palestinian.

In Washington, a White House official said Trump was sending his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Egypt to finalise technical details regarding the release of Israeli prisoners and discuss a lasting “peace deal’.

Egypt’s state-affiliated television channel Al QaheraNews said Palestinian and Israeli delegations would also be present for “indirect talks” on the Trump plan.

Hamas’s response to the plan drew a chorus of optimistic statements by world leaders, who urged an end to the conflict.

Another possible boost to hopes came with a supportive statement from the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which is smaller than Hamas but seen as more hardline. The group, which also holds Israeli prisoners, endorsed Hamas’s response — a move that could help pave the way for the release of Israelis still held by both parties.

‘Immediate implementation’

Netanyahu’s office said Israel was preparing for “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump’s Gaza plan for the release of Israeli prisoners following Hamas’s response.

Shortly after, Israeli media reported that the country’s political echelon had instructed the military to reduce “offensive activity” in Gaza. Trump has invested significant political capital in efforts to end a conflict that has left Israel increasingly isolated on the world stage.

Dozens held in London

Police arrested an unspecified number of protesters for supporting a banned pro-Palestinian group at a demonstration in London on Saturday which went ahead despite requests to call it off after a deadly attack at a synagogue in Manchester two days ago.

Two people were killed in the attack in the north-western English city on Thursday and police shot dead the suspect, a British man of Syrian descent.

Organisers refused requests by police to call off Saturday’s demonstration, which had been announced before the Manchester attack, to protest the banning of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws.

Calling for calm on X, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews.

“This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain. It is a time to stand together.”

Police arrested protesters at Trafalgar Square, in central London, as they wrote slogans on placards declaring support for Palestine Action, which was proscribed in July after its members broke into an airbase and damaged military planes.

Hundreds gathered for the protest, applauding and cheering those arrested as they were carried through the crowd by police without resisting. Onlookers chanted “shame on you” at officers.

“I’m disgusted by the police actually, they shouldn’t be arresting non-violent protesters here,” said Angie Zelter. “We have a right to protest and Palestine Action is not a violent organisation, should never have been proscribed in the first place.”

The demonstration is the latest in a series of protests, during which hundreds have been arrested for defying the ban which makes it an offence to show support for Palestine Action. Police said Saturday’s protests would draw resources away from security they have tightened around synagogues and mosques following the attack in Manchester.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025