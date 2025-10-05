IT exports drive 12pc jump in services trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of services increased by 8.41 per cent in the second month of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year, mainly due to rising information technology exports.

Unlike commodity exports, services exports have recorded positive growth since the beginning of FY26. In July, services exports rose by 18.27pc year-on-year.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the growth was primarily driven by telecommunication, computer, and information services in July FY26.

In August, services exports reached $671.98 million, up from $619.94m in the same month last year. However, on a month-on-month basis, services exports declined by 7.30pc.

Trade deficit widened amid rising imports in 2MFY26

In rupee terms, exports increased by 9.85pc to Rs189.662 billion in August FY26, compared to Rs172.651bn in August FY25. This indicates a steady upward trend in services exports during the current fiscal year.

During the first two months (July-August) of FY26, services exports totalled $1.396bn, showing an increase of 11.73pc from $1.250bn in the same period last year.

In FY25, Pakistan’s services exports grew by 9.23pc to $8.39bn from $7.68bn a year earlier.

The services sector has shown consistent growth since February 2024, largely due to a surge in IT and other business services exports. However, there was a 6.50pc decline in August 2024.

According to State Bank of Pakistan data, exports of telecommunications, computer, and information services rose to $691m in July—August FY26 from $584m in the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 18.32pc.

Exports of other business services increased by 16.66pc to $301m in 2MFY26, compared to $258m last year. However, transport services exports fell by 4.62pc to $124m from $130m.

Travel services exports declined sharply by 18.91pc to $90m in July–August FY26, compared to $111m in the corresponding period last year.

On the import side, services imports surged by 13.36pc to $1.108bn in August FY26, compared to $978.19m a year ago. Month-on-month, imports rose by 11.43pc.

In the first two months of FY26, services imports reached $2.104bn, up 13.43pc from $1.855bn during the same period last year.

Transport services imports declined by 7.03pc to $766m in 2MFY26, down from $824m last year. In contrast, travel services imports more than doubled, reaching $735m in 2MFY26 from $361m — a growth of 103.6pc.

As a result, the services trade deficit widened by 16.94pc to $707.23m in 2MFY26, compared to $604.79m in the same period last year.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025