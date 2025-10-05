E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Rabid dog bites seven morning walkers

A Correspondent Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

SAHIWAL: A rabid dog attacked seven morning walkers, including a woman, near the Municipal Committee Park, Pakpattan City, on Saturday.

Among the injured was Dr Ghulam Abbas, assistant medical officer, DHQ Hospital, Pakpatan.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital where they were injected ARV vaccination.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and directed Sahiwal Commissioner Asif Tufail to submit a report within 24 hours.

Eyewitnesses said the dog bit at hand, shoulder, stomach and forehead of its victims. Some morning walkers chased the dog and killed it on spot.

DC Asif Raza told Dawn all dog bite victims were immediately given rabies vaccination.

He said rabid dog killing drive had already launched in the district. He said the supervisors concerned and sanitary workers of the Muncipal Corporation, Pakpattan, had been suspended from service and a formal inquiry had been launched against them.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

