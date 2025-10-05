E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Teachers’ arrest by Oghi AC protested

Published October 5, 2025

MANSEHRA: Traders, students, and people from different walks of life on Saturday took to the streets to protest the alleged illegal confinement of a government college professor by the Oghi assistant commissioner.

“The chief minister should take notice of the incident and transfer the assistant commissioner, who ordered the illegal confinement of the professor for several hours,” local MPA Akram Ghazi told the protesters.

The demonstrators marched through various roads and gathered at the Toheed Chowk, chanting slogans against assistant commissioner Chaudhry Waqas and demanding his immediate transfer.

Mr Ghazi said that the assistant commissioner had disgraced his own office by ordering the detention of Prof Mohammad Bilal, who had visited his office to request leniency regarding a Rs5,000 fine imposed on his nephew, a shopkeeper in the area.

“If an educationist, a professor who teaches thousands of local students, approaches the assistant commissioner with a genuine request, he should not be treated with such high-handedness and detained for over five hours,” Mr Ghazi said.

He added that when fellow educationists visited the assistant commissioner to plead with him for Prof Bilal’s release, they were also met with threats and disrespect.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

