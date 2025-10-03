Pakistan engaged in diplomatic outreach for return of nationals on aid flotilla: FM Dar

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation regarding the Global Sumud Flotilla and is engaging in diplomatic outreach to ensure the safe return of its nations, including ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

“According to our latest feedback, only former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan remains in Israeli detention,” Dar wrote in a post on X. “Over the past 36 hours, we have been actively engaged in diplomatic outreach, including through friendly countries, to ensure the safety and early return of all our nationals.”