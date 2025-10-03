E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Organisers say last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel

Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 01:46pm

The organisers of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla say Israel has intercepted its last remaining boat, after the interceptions of its fellow vessels drew protests worldwide, AFP reports.

“Marinette, the last remaining boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla, was intercepted at 10:29am local time, approximately 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza,” the flotilla said on Telegram, adding that Israeli naval forces had “illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels — each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers, and the determination to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza“.

