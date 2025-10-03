Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause for concern. They highlight that the state needs a much more proactive counterterrorism policy. As per the Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies, the number of militant attacks in the country last month had dropped compared to August’s figures. However, as a report from the Centre for Research and Security Studies points out, the current year may be the deadliest in a decade where terrorism-related fatalities are concerned. According to the PICSS findings, there were 69 militant attacks in September, causing 135 deaths. The overwhelming number of fatalities were those of security men and civilians. Also, in keeping with the general trend, KP and Balochistan were the hardest hit by terrorist violence, with the former recording 45 attacks in September, and the latter province witnessing 21 attacks. The most recent of these was Tuesday’s deadly bombing targeting the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta. While there may have been a dip in militant violence last month, the overall numbers for 2025 are nevertheless extremely worrying. The CRSS says that in the first three quarters of this year, over 2,400 fatalities were recorded, which means that “2025 could mark one of the deadliest years in a decade”.

Yet, despite the perturbing statistics, the sense of urgency to deal with the terrorist threat seems to be lacking within the corridors of power. This is so despite the fact that the country has lost a high number of troops and civilians. The state’s response is more reactive, going after militants after every deadly incident of terrorism. In fact, the state needs to defeat both major insurgencies — the TTP-led campaign in KP and the separatist movement in Balochistan. While inimical external forces that are supporting these insurgencies need to be dealt with on the diplomatic front, we very much need to raise our own level of preparedness too. Pakistan cannot go through endless cycles of terrorist violence, followed by security operations, only for the situation to deteriorate once again. A mix of kinetic and policy actions are needed to address the core issues fuelling both insurgencies. While there should be zero tolerance for terrorism, the socioeconomic and political issues that are often used to ‘justify’ these violent campaigns also need to be addressed by the state.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025