E-Paper | October 02, 2025

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘earliest possible’ return of Pakistanis held after Gaza flotilla halted

Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 04:55pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the “dignified participation of Pakistani citizens” in the GSF sailing to Gaza and demanded the earliest possible return of its nationals detained by Israel.

He noted that former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Mazhar Saeed Shah, Wajahat Ahmad, Dr Osama Riaz, Ismail Khan, Syed Aziz Nizami and Fahad Ishtiaq, along with other Pakistanis, “took part in this great humanitarian mission in full accordance with the principles of human compassion”.

The prime minister said the initiative represented the Pakistani nation’s “peace-loving aspirations, their struggle for justice, and their spirit of helping those in need”.

“The Government of Pakistan supports the principles of respect for human life, safe access, and uninterrupted aid, and strongly demands the return of its citizens, praying and striving for their safety, dignity, and earliest possible return to their homeland,” PM Shehbaz added.

