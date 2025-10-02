Two suspects killed, four injured in Multan CCD ‘encounters’

BAHAWALPUR: The Multan Region Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have killed two suspected dacoits and injured four others, in four separate “encounters” in Multan and Mailsi, Vehari district, on Wednesday.

According to police, in the first encounter held at Basti Mithoo, Multan, a CCD team signaled three suspects on a motorcycle to stop, but they opened fire.

In the retaliatory firing by the CCD team, one of the suspects, identified as Usman, a resident of Noor Sultan Colony, Multan, was critically injured. He, later succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital. His two accomplices fled the scene.

The police claimed that Usman was allegedly involved in 22 criminal cases.

Two cops survive gunshots due to bullet-proof jackets

A Constable Akhtar, who was shot in his chest during the encounter, escaped unhurt ashe was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. The police recovered a motorcycle and a pistol from the suspect.

In the second incident, occurring near Pull Ashiqabad on Muzaffargarh Road in Multan, two suspected dacoits -- Azhar, a resident of Jalalpur Pirwala and Khalil Ahmed, of Gailiwal, Lodhran district, were injured in a crossfire with a CCD patrolling team. The third unidentified suspect manged to escape.

As per police, the suspects were allegedly involved in over 17 criminal cases. The CCD recovered a 30-bore pistol from their possession.

In the third encounter at Hassan Sawali Chowk in Multan, a crossfire occurred between two suspected dacoits and a CDD team.

During the crossfire, one of them, identified as Faraz, a resident of Ahmedpur Sial, Jhang, suffered injuries and was arrested, while his accomplices fled away.

The police say the suspect was involved in several criminal cases

A constable, Inam-ul-Haq, who was shot by the suspects during the encounter, remained unhurt as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket.

A 30-bore pistol was recovered from Faraz, who was shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, according to Vehari police, in an encounter at T-Chowk in Mailsi, a suspect identified as Zahid Hussain, a resident of Chak 90/15-L, Mian Channu, allegedly involved in 26 heinous crimes and wanted in five cases, was killed.

His two accomplices fled away on a motorcycle.

A case against the fleeing suspects was registered while the body was shifted to hospital for the postmortem examination.

