THE WEEK THAT WAS

Case No. 9 | Geo TV, Wed-Thurs 8.00pm

After revealing most of the plot in the promotional teasers, any further attempt at mystery is quickly nixed within the first 10 minutes of the first episode, because thinking audiences are an anathema to Geo TV.

Wealthy businessman Kamran (Faysal Quraishi) lures his new creative director Sehar (Saba Qamar) to his mansion and cruelly rapes her. His close friend and business partner Rohit (Junaid Khan) realises Kamran’s plan and rushes to save Sehar, but he is too late. He wants to help Sehar and take her to a hospital but the devastated victim just wants to escape. Now the “bro code“ kicks in as, bound by years of connection and favours, Rohit is forced to cover for Kamran despite his better judgement.

Saba Qamar is expectedly competent as the victim and her family’s reactions reasonably expected. The real tension in this show lies between Rohit and Kamran, how long can they maintain this web of deceit? Kamran is aided by his connections and the ability to bribe a weak policeman, played by Gohar Rasheed. However, Rohit is riddled with guilt and a wife Manisha (Naveen Waqar) who is doubting his story. Junaid Khan and Faysal Quraishi are the stars of the show so far, portraying fear, loathing and brazen deceit with stunning accuracy. Director Syed Wajahat deserves credit for balancing commercial needs and artistic imperatives.

Main Manto Nahin Hoon | ARY, Fri-Sat 8.00pm

Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s script could easily have been a gritty thriller, given the writer’s talent for sketching out bloodthirsty females and actually insightful takes on society and politics. However, miscasting and missing scenes that should justify very basic premises has made the romance between college girl Mehmal (Sajal Aly) and middle-aged Professor Manto (Humayun Saeed) look forced.

While the main characters look bored with each other, the interest and action are taken up by characters such as Farhad (Azaan Sami Khan), Soraya (Saima Noor), Ms Maria (Sanam Saeed) and Siraj Amritsari (Asif Raza Mir). Most of the last four episodes were spent on long monologues from friends and family, trying to convince Manto and Mehmal to declare their love for each other. However, the proposition itself remains shaky.

The rest of the action and blood feud is actually more believable and intriguing. Still, fans hold out hope that the script has a few surprises in store.

Main Zameen Tu Aasmaan | Green TV, Thurs-Fri 8.00pm

Writer Abdul Khaliq Khan and director Ahmed Bhatti create an easily watchable story with a script that could easily have been made into a movie.

Sultan Ahmed (Mehmood Aslam) is a shady land developer but keeps his youngest son Shahzil (Feroze Khan) clear of criminal dealings. His eldest son, Sufiyan (Hasan Niazi), is jealous of his unsuspecting brother and uses Shahzil’s love for him and reactive nature, to disgrace him in their father’s eyes. Sultan sends Shazil to jail for a couple of days as a hard lesson because he wants him to develop a calm personality in order to fulfil his political ambitions by marrying him to a politician’s daughter. Shahzil is in love with Hooram (Hiba Bukhari), a lively, outspoken young woman who is also promised elsewhere.

There is plenty of action in this serial and, despite his diminutive stature, Feroze Khan infuses surprising energy into his role. Hiba Bukhari proves once again that she is a crowd favourite and looks right at home opposite Feroze Khan. This show is a runaway hit because of its fast, filmi pace, and the team’s ability to give meaning and intimacy between all the action.

What To Watch Out For (Or Not)

Sharpasand | ARY, Coming soon

Naumaan Ijaz plays the neighborhood gossip who spreads rumours and ruins lives.

Published in Dawn, ICON, October 5th, 2025