India back in Test mode against depleted West Indies

AHMEDABAD: India will switch back to Test cricket mode, after a dramatic Asia Cup Twenty20 triumph ended in bizarre circumstances, when they take on a depleted West Indies side in the opening match of their two-Test series starting on Thursday.

India say they were denied the chance to lift the Asia Cup trophy after it was removed from the presentation ceremony over their refusal to accept it from Asian Cricket Council chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday.

The players, however, are keen to put that distraction aside when they don the whites for the longer format ahead of the opening match in Ahmedabad, where Shubman Gill’s side will look to deliver a further blow to West Indies.

“It was a quick turnaround … switching formats is more mental than it is about technique,” Gill told a press conference on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, where the first Test will be played, with the second match scheduled for Delhi from October 10.

“I think the fatigue is more mental for a batsman. It’s a little different for a bowler. As of now, I feel fresh and my body is ready,” said the top order batter.

A young Indian team under Gill showed promise in a 2-2 draw during their five-Test series in England, which concluded in August.

That series was Gill’s first as captain — and the first without greats Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have all retired.

The 26-year-old said Indian pitches present a distinct challenge and that his team plans to grind down the opposition on the turning tracks.

“We are looking to play some hard grinding cricket,” Gill said.

He pointed out that in recent years Tests in India rarely took the full India back in test mode as depleted West Indies seek turnaround five days, in contrast to England, where the Tests “went pretty deep”.

But Gill said India was not “looking for any easy (way) out options” and insisted the team had “the skill-set to be able to play on any kind of wicket, or any situation.”

India’s ploy of offering rank turners backfired last year when New Zealand swept the hosts 3-0 in Tests. Gill said the pitches against the West Indies would offer the teams better balance between bat and ball.

“We would be looking to play on wickets that offer both to the batsmen and to the bowlers,” said Gill. “For any team that comes to India, they know that the challenge is going to be spin and reverse swing.”

WINDIES LOOK TO ‘TRANSFORM FORTUNES’

West Indies, led by Roston Chase, have struggled with injuries to their fast bowlers and are a shadow of the team that once dominated cricket.

“Obviously we are not in a good position right now as far as our Test status, and we are kind of low on the table,” said Chase. “But we have to put that behind us, worry about what’s ahead of us, and play one day at a time. Just try to learn the conditions as fast as possible.”

All-rounder Chase expects a trial by spin.

“I have played in India before and I know it’s spin friendly conditions,” said Chase, adding it was “more than likely that spinners will have to bowl more of the overs”.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre is set for a long-awaited Test debut at age 34. Chase praised the veteran spinner but said he will reveal the team at the toss.

The tourists are already without injured fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. Shamar Joseph was the highest wicket-taker in their last test series, taking 22 wickets as West Indies were whitewashed 3-0 at home by Australia in June-July.

West Indies also suffered an upset in associate nation Nepal earlier this week as the hosts beat them 2-1 in a T20 series.

Batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul, is in line to play in his first Test match since January 2024 and middle-order batsman Alick Athanaze has also been recalled to the squad.

“The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling,” West Indies coach Darren Sammy said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions,” Sammy added.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025