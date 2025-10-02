E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Islamabad High Court allows 15-year-old girl to live with husband

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 10:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed 15-year-old Madiha Bibi to reside with her husband, ruling that although underage marriage is not invalid under Sharia law, it remains a criminal offence under Pakistani law.

Justice Mohammad Azam Khan issued a detailed judgement, noting that the girl had consistently refused to go with her parents both in court and at the crisis centre, instead expressing her desire to stay with her husband.

The judgement observed that while Nikah after puberty with consent was valid under Islamic principles, the Islamabad Child Marriage Restraint Act 2025 makes marriage below the age of 18 a crime. The court also pointed out discrepancies in the bride’s age records: her Nikah Nama stated she was approximately 18, whereas Nadra records confirmed she was only 15.

Recommending systemic reforms, the court directed the government to harmonise marriage, juvenile and criminal laws, and to strengthen Nadra and Nikah registration system to prevent underage unions. It suggested that marriage registrars be legally bound not to solemnise marriages of individuals under 18, and that marriage certificates be issued only after computerised age verification.

The court further ordered the launch of a nationwide public awareness campaign to highlight the harms of child marriage. References to the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 and the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 were also cited in the judgement.

A copy of the decision has been forwarded to the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, the ministries of law, human rights, interior, the chief commissioner Islamabad, DG Nadra, the secretary of the Islamic Ideology Council, as well as judges of the district, family and guardian courts.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....