Pakistan to create Youth Development Index 2026

ISLAMABAD: A number of organisations have joined hands to develop the Pakistan Youth Development Index (PYDI) 2026 to systematically measure and track the progress of youth well-being and development in the country.

The organisations preparing the tool include the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The SDPI, as the implementing partner of PMYP and UNFPA, will provide secretariat support to the PYDI Technical Working Group (TWG) to finalise the YDI tool.

This includes developing the pre-testing methodology, validating the tool, designing data collection instruments, determining the weighting of domains and indicators, assessing data availability and ensuring their suitability for the index.

They also rolled out the YDI Tool 2025 with the objective of compiling progress on youth development as a foundation for establishing the PYDI 2026, which reflects Pakistan’s commitment to global frameworks such as those of the UN, the Commonwealth and other international organisations.

The Youth Development Index (YDI), developed by the Commonwealth Secretariat, is a composite measure to assess the multi-dimensional progress of young people aged 15–29 across sectors including education, employment, health, civic participation and political engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ali Malik, Deputy Secretary to the Prime Minister, emphasised the urgent need for the PYDI, highlighting the country’s unique demographic profile.

According to the 2023 Census, nearly 68 to 70 per cent of Pakistan’s population is under the age of 30.

Dr Malik noted that if the immense potential of this youth population is effectively harnessed through a conducive environment, Pakistan can reap a powerful demographic dividend by turning its youth into a national asset.

Conversely, failure to address youth needs could lead to serious social challenges, including radicalisation and extremism.

He explained that the primary objective of the PYDI is to establish measurable indicators of youth empowerment and progress, enabling performance assessment, identifying gaps and defining success in quantifiable terms. These insights will serve as a roadmap for effective government interventions.

Reflecting on the YDI 2021, Dr Malik pointed out that limited data availability posed significant challenges, leading to compromises in indicators and reliance on qualitative methods.

With a stronger foundation now in place, the new PYDI will build on this progress.

The PYDI 2026 is designed to align youth development strategies with national priorities and international benchmarks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Its key objectives are to serve as a policy guide for the government and stakeholders, and to support youth-focused initiatives in health, socio-economic and socio-political development.

Dr Malik reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering Pakistan’s youth, recognising them as the driving force of the nation’s future.

