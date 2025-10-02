E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Healthcare services to be extended to remote areas through telemedicine: minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday claimed that healthcare services will be extended to remote and underserved areas through telemedicine.

He was talking to World Bank Country Director during a meeting with the minister. The additional secretary health and director general health were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on the challenges facing Pakistan’s health sector and explored sustainable solutions to address them.

The World Bank Country Director lauded the performance of the Ministry of Health over the past six months and expressed full support and endorsement of the ministry’s ongoing initiatives, a statement issued by health ministry claimed.

Mustafa Kamal highlighted that the health sector was confronted with multiple challenges, but the government was introducing wide-ranging reforms to improve healthcare delivery. He emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to extending healthcare services to remote and underserved areas through telemedicine.

The Minister further shared that the Ministry was ensuring the implementation of Universal Medical Records to safeguard patient data. He pointed out that around 68pc of diseases in Pakistan stem from contaminated water, and that provision of clean drinking water can prevent the majority of these illnesses. “The solution lies in clean water supply, public awareness, and collective efforts,” he stressed, adding that a national-level integrated strategy is being formulated in this regard.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s resolve to take special measures to protect people from preventable diseases, ensuring a stronger and more sustainable healthcare system for the future.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

