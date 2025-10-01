Fake faith healer held for extorting cash, jewellery

SARGODHA: Satellite Town police on Tuesday arrested a fake faith healer who allegedly extorted a cash of Rs2 million and jewellery worth Rs 3 million from a girl’s parents to ‘exorcise the djinns’.

According to the complaint lodged by Ghulam Abbas, father of victim Kanza Abbas, the suspect Bilal not only extorted valuables but also threatened to make the girl’s videos viral if she or her family demanded the money and jewellery back.

Police registered a case under sections 376(iii), 506, and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The suspect allegedly manipulated the victim into handing over her own and her family’s gold ornaments, claiming that “demons like gold jewellery.” During this period, he also intoxicated the girl and made videos of her.

The police arrested Bilal, seized his mobile phone, and sent it for forensic analysis.

SENTENCED: An additional district and sessions judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to death and ordered him to pay Rs700,000 in compensation after finding him guilty in a year-old murder case.

According to the prosecution, last year a 30-year-old man, Ikram, was stabbed to death in Nawab Colony, Satellite Town, Sargodha. Police registered a case under section 302 of PPC on the complaint of the victim’s father, Ahmed Khan.

After a detailed investigation and presentation of evidence in court, the accused Usama Khan was convicted of the crime.

Confucius Day: The Confucius Institute and the Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) at the University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a ceremony to commemorate the Confucius Day, honouring the timeless philosophy of the great Chinese thinker, educator and cultural icon, Confucius.

Chinese Consulate in Lahore Political and Press Office Director Li Haoteng attended the celebrations as the chief guest, while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan served as the guest of honour.

Ms Liao Jingyi recited the poem: “Standing in Pakistan, Looking Longingly at Beijing” as a reflection of cross-border friendship and shared aspirations, while Mr Yang Minghe enthralled the audience with a mesmerising violin performance of “Harvest Fishing Song”.

Chinese language teachers Ms Lilwa Shafique and Ms Sabreena Shafique presented their rendition of the popular song “Little Apple” by the Chopstick Brothers.

Ms Ayesha Muneer, another Chinese language teacher, presented the poem “Ode to the Great Teacher Confucius.”

Students of the Confucius Institute also showcased captivating performances, highlighting the spirit of cultural exchange, strong bilateral ties and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

Addressing the audience, Mr Haoteng praised the UoS for advancing the Chinese language education and stressed that Confucius Institutes were bridges of trust and respect for fostering cultural and educational cooperation.

Prof Awan, in his address, underlined the economic and strategic value of learning Chinese, calling it a key skill for Pakistan’s youth to engage with China and benefit from bilateral cooperation such as CPEC.

Ms Chen Yunxiang, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, shared a video message highlighting the cultural spirit of the Confucius Day, describing it as a symbol of respect and understanding between nations. Prof Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, underscored the growing importance of learning Chinese for mutual understanding and bilateral cooperation.

Host Director of the UoS Confucius Institute and PICS Director Prof Dr Tahir Mumtaz Awan noted that the celebration reflected UoS’s vision of linking Pakistan’s academic institutions with international partners and expanding opportunities for collaboration.

Chinese teachers of the Confucius Institute, Cao Jia Yuan, Chen Xu Laoshi, Shi Lei Laoshi, also shared their video messages, expressing warm wishes to the students and reaffirming their commitment to nurturing cross-cultural learning and friendship.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025